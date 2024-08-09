MG Windsor EV Interior Teased – Gets Business Class Like Seats

When launched, MG Windsor EV will be marketed as a CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle) with high ground clearance in a niche genre without rivals

In a bid to consolidate the electric vehicle segment in India, MG Motor is gearing up for a product offensive. First announced at the JSW MG Motor partnership event, the company aims to launch many NEVs in India. Starting with MG Windsor EV, which is touted as a CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle), has been teased showing rear seats.

MG Windsor EV Interior Teased

Ahead of an official launch, MG Motor has teased the rear seat comfort of its upcoming Windsor EV. It is set to be positioned as a premium compact sized (C Segmant, 4.3m in length) electric crossover. When launched, it will spawn a new niche, where there are no players, thus setting a tone for itself.

At the same time, MG ZS EV (electric version of Astor compact SUV), will take on the likes of just launched Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV400 and upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX and Hyundai Creta EV. Setting itself apart from other contenders in the price range, MG Windsor EV is flexing its unique seating capabilities.

As seen in MG’s new teaser, Windsor EV comes equipped with special business class like seats. In this sense, it can recline up to an angle of 135 degrees, which should unlock a luxurious and relaxing commute in the city or highways. Ergonomics will be a strong key point of MG Windsor EV when it is launched.

The company calls it Aero-Lounge seats and the teaser even demonstrated the reclining seat by comparing it with an actual business class seat of an airline. The upholstery too, is of leatherette and has a unique pattern that signifies luxury and opulence.

MG mentions that this seating layout has been inspired by the grandeur of Windsor Castle. Which is among the world’s largest castles and among UK’s primary tourist attractions. MG signifies that the interiors of Windsor EV are crafted to reflect same level of luxury as Windsor Castle.

What to expect?

In MG Windsor EV, this rear bench that has been just teased gets three individual headrests along with a foldable center armrest. Rear seat occupants are further pampered with rear AC vents along with plush seats. There will be a panoramic sunroof and Windsor already has a massive glass area, elevating sense of space further.

Windsor EV is expected to get a host of features and creature comforts along with safety features including ADAS suite. Powering MG Windsor EV, might be a battery pack up to 50 kWh in capacity, running a sole electric motor, driving front wheels. Claimed range on a single charge might be around 500 km.