MG Windsor EV Largest In Segment Touchscreen Teased – Grandview Display

MG Windsor EV will go on sale in India on 11th Sep 2024 – Ahead of launch, its largest in segment touchscreen has been officially revealed

JSW MG Motor India has revealed a teaser for its highly anticipated MG Windsor, marking India’s first Intelligent Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV). The teaser highlights the vehicle’s standout feature—an impressive 15.6-inch ‘GRANDVIEW Touch Display,’ the largest in its segment, setting a new standard for in-car infotainment.

Largest In Segment Touchscreen

The expansive ‘GRANDVIEW Touch Display’ is designed to elevate the driving experience, allowing occupants to seamlessly navigate, control entertainment, and adjust vehicle settings with ease. This innovative touchscreen transforms the MG Windsor into an entertainment, gaming, and learning hub whenever the vehicle is stationary, redefining in-car luxury and functionality.

The 15.6-inch display not only enhances the technological appeal but also adds a touch of elegance to the cabin, perfectly complementing the Windsor’s sophisticated design. The MG Windsor is inspired by the iconic Windsor Castle in the UK, known for its royal heritage and architectural grandeur. The vehicle mirrors this inspiration with meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail, offering Indian consumers a unique blend of luxury, style, and comfort.

As India’s first Intelligent CUV, the MG Windsor is designed to meet the demands of modern Indian roads and infrastructure. Its aerodynamic design, spacious interiors, and higher ground clearance make it an ideal choice for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. MG Windsor E promises versatility, ensuring that families can travel in comfort across varied terrains, from urban potholes to rural speed bumps.

Upcoming MG Windsor arrives at the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, ready to take on the tough terrain in extreme heat. Watch how India’s first #IntelligentCUV proves its strength when tested to the max. Stay tuned for the launch of #NextFromMG pic.twitter.com/bUtZ0DKSbe — RushLane (@rushlane) August 26, 2024

MG Windsor EV Highlights

Windsor EV is essentially a rebadged version of the Wuling Cloud EV which will be launched in Indian markets as the first product under the new MG JSW joint venture. It will be MG Motor’s third electric vehicle after the ZS EV and Comet. MG Windsor will bridge the gap between MG Comet EV and the ZS EV which is the company’s flagship model. Positioned in the crossover segment, the new Windsor EV will boast of a distinct profile with dimensions at 4,295mm length, 1,850mm width and 1,625mm height. It will be positioned on an extended wheelbase of 2,700mm relating to plenty of interior space as a 5-seater with two rows of seating.

It boasts of LED projector headlamps and connected LED DRLs along with aerodynamically designed ORVMs. It also sports a large glass roof, flush door handles, electrically operated tailgate, while it rides on 18 inch machine cut alloy wheels. The interiors boast of some premium features. It get Italian bubble styled seating, plenty of storage spaces and an expansive dashboard that shows off a large 15.6 inch floating touchscreen, 8.8 inch digital instrument cluster. It also gets a leather wrapped two spoke flat bottom steering wheel, automatic AC, wireless phone charger, and multi ambient lighting. Boot space can be extended upto 1,707 liters when second and third row seats are folded down.

Where safety is concerned, the new Windsor EV could receive 6 airbags, electronic stability control along with ABS and EBD as standard. It will also sport electronic parking brake, hill hold assist, hill descent control, 360 degree camera, front and rear parking sensors and TPMS along with a long list of ADAS features such as emergency braking, lane-keep assist, blind spot detection and adaptive cruise control.

Battery Packs and Range

The battery pack and motor details expected to make their way onto the new Windsor EV in India have not yet been detailed. It is currently offered with two battery pack options in the international market – that include a 37.9 kWh and 50.6 kWh. However, the India spec model could receive the larger 50.6 kWh battery pack, offering a range of up to 460 km.