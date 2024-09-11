MG Windsor EV Launch Price Rs 9.99L – 331km Range, 136bhp, 200Nm

With its unique design language, MG Windsor EV is marketed as a CUV, instead of an SUV, catering to a niche with acres of interior space

With massive ambitions, JSW MG Motor JV has set out their journey together with a product offensive, starting from MG Windsor EV. While MG had ZS EV and Comet EV on sale in India, Windsor EV caters to a different audience. With a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (Ex-sh, introductory), Windsor EV emerges as a very tempting proposition, considering everything it offers.

MG Windsor EV Launch Price

Advertised as a CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle), MG Windsor EV is a unique vehicle. We say this because it is a crossover between what looks like a hatchback and an SUV. Unlike the vehicles sold in India (as SUVs) with similar ethos, MG Windsor EV leans more towards the hatchback side, than SUV. These are three variants (Excite, Exclusive & Essence) and four colour options (Turquoise Green, Starburst Black, Pearl White & Clay Beige).

Thus achieving a unique silhouette with soothing lines and an overall friendly appearance. All the sheet metal profiling has been done in a tasteful way and there is large glass area to complement the space on the inside. There are flush door handles along with large 18-inch alloy wheels and all-four disc brakes.

Split headlight design with connecting LED DRLs, connected LED tail lights, multiple gloss black elements around the body, a very small bonnet and electrically operated tailgate are some of Windsor EV’s notable exterior highlights.

According to MG, Windsor EV accentuates the vastness, expansiveness and luxury of Windsor Castle, one of Britain’s most popular tourist attractions. MG also associates Windsor EV’s interiors as “business class” with many comparisons in its marketing material. With up to 1,707L of storage capacity, space is likely to be Windsor EV’s key strength.

Features and Specifications

Owing to its large 2,700mm wheelbase and 135-degree reclining Aero-Lounge seats, MG Windsor EV might emerge as the most spacious offering among similarly sized vehicles. Speaking of size, Windsor EV measures 4,295 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and 1,652 mm in height. There is a 604L boot with all seats up.

On the inside, MG Windsor EV offers a plush feeling with many soft-touch elements. Seats get ‘Italian Bubble-Style’ leatherette seat covers, rear seat gets sofa mode with 135-degree recline. Both front seats are electrically adjustable and there is a giant glass roof that lets in a lot of light. Largest-in-class 15.6-inch TFT infotainment screen, 8.8-inch instrument screen dominate the dashboard.

There’s a wireless charging pad, configurable ambient lighting, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, 9-speakers by Infinity, keyless entry, push-button start, an air filter, home-to-car features, connected car features, electronic parking brake, TPMS and more. Safety-wise, there are 6 airbags and more.

Where powertrains are concerned, MG Windsor EV is powered by a 30.8 kWh battery pack, good for an ARAI-claimed 331 km of range from a single charge. A single electric motor with 136 bhp of peak power and 200 Nm of peak torque drives the front wheels. There will be DC fast charging too.

60% resale value under assured buyback program for 3 years, industry-first unlimited km warranty, 1-year free charging at MG e-Hub are notable perks as well. To overcome price disparity between ICE and EV, MG Windsor EV will get battery as a service and then pay per km as you drive along.