MG Windsor EV Name Confirmed For Upcoming CUV – Launch Soon

MG Motor India has announced the name of their upcoming electric car – For India it will be called Windsor EV

JSW MG Motor is keen on launching their third electric car in India. Like other vehicles in MG portfolio, Cloud EV is a rebadged version of an international model sold under any of the SAIC-owned companies. Now, the name of this upcoming EV has been finalised – MG Windsor EV. Let’s take a look.

MG Windsor EV Name Confirmed

Recent MG’s teasers on social media featuring Brinda Sharma teased a few random letters that hinted at the upcoming EV’s name. Letters like O, N, W, S, R, I and D were shown in the teaser. Correlating to that, MG’s new name trademark filings have confirmed what their upcoming EV will be called. Windsor EV. In addition, a new teaser confirms the same.

Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “We are excited to reveal the name of our upcoming CUV: MG Windsor. The Windsor Castle is renowned worldwide as a symbol of royalty and glory, which reflects in every detail of this CUV that exudes excellent craftsmanship, premiumness and spaciousness. The advanced tech offerings and the futuristic aerodynamic exterior further add to the appeal of the car. The MG Windsor caters to consumers who seek best of both worlds – comfort of a sedan and the expanse of an SUV.”

Name Windsor also meets the naming strategy of MG Motor, where their cars are named after British planes. Examples like Hector, Gloster, Comet and Astor reflect this strategy. The new Windsor name follows a similar strategy too. Called Vickers Windsor, it was a heavy bomber designed and developed around the second world war. There were only three prototypes built and production was canceled owing to the end of World War II.

MG Motor India Pvt Ltd had previously trademarked a name called Excelor EV and was speculated to go on Cloud EV. However, that is not the case anymore as the company has trademarked MG Windsor EV name in India. The logo for MG Windsor EV has been trademarked too, as seen in the images.

What to expect?

MG calls their upcoming electric vehicle a CUV which stands for Crossover Utility Vehicle. It is a 4,295 mm long, 1,850 mm wide and 1,652 mm tall vehicle and has a 2,700 mm long wheelbase. It has to be noted that the upcoming MG Windsor EV is wider and taller than the ZS EV.

Connected LED DRLs, LED projector headlights, tuny bonnet, 18-inch alloy wheels, large glass area, charging port on left front quarter panel, flush door handles, connected LED tail lights, electrically operated tailgate, overall round and curvy appearance are notable elements on the outside.

On the inside, we get soft-touch plastics, powered front seats, 2-spoke steering, auto climate control, rear AC vents, electric parking brake, 256-colour ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, 15.6-inch infotainment screen, 8.8-inch instrument screen, 4 airbags, extensive ADAS suite and a lot more.

Powertrains-wise, we can get a 50.6 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of over 500 km on a single charge. This battery will power a single 134 bhp and 200 Nm electric motor that drives the front wheels only. MG will officially reveal the name on August 5th, 2024.