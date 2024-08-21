MG Windsor EV Panoramic Glass Roof Teased – First In Its Class

When launched, MG Windsor EV will enjoy a unique and niche identity of its own as it is marketed as an electric CUV and not an electric SUV

In a bid to recreate Maruti Moment in India, JSW MG Motor is preparing for a product onslaught. First of these, will be the just christened Windsor EV. Marketed as a CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle), Windsor EV will bring unique attributes to the market. Including a first in its class, panoramic glass roof.

MG Windsor EV Panoramic Glass Roof

Ahead of an official launch, MG Motor has been building a lot of hype around its upcoming vehicle. Once speculated to be called Excelor EV, MG has zeroed in on the Windsor name. That is to stick with the British fighter plane inspired names that the company usually goes for.

There have been a few teasers from MG Motor around Windsor EV. The most recent one was where MG teased business class like rear reclining seats on Windsor EV. The launch is set on September 11th and ahead of it, MG has just teased Windsor EV’s panoramic glass roof, which is unique in its price segment.

Unlike a sunroof, which is usually what every other OEM offers in this price bracket, MG Windsor EV comes with a fixed glass roof. MG calls it Infinity View Glass roof and it offers an uninterrupted view of the sky above, while a traditional panoramic sunroof is made of two sections with an interruptive joint.

Fixed glass roof reduce the complexity of moving glass in a sunroof too, making the whole system more reliable than traditional sunroofs. MG compared the overall ambience of Windsor EV to that of a business class jet plane. Even the tag line for Windsor EV is “A New Buisness Class”.

Another reference MG makes with Windsor EV is the iconic Windsor Castle in UK. Idea behind it, is to incorporate luxury, attention to detail, craftsmanship, exclusivity and other attributes from Windsor Castle. On the outside, flush door handles, 18-inch alloy wheels, 4.3m length, crossover hatchback styling, electric tailgate and large glass area are notable features.

What to expect?

Aero-Lounge reclining seats with bubble-style upholstery was already teased and it highlights Windsor EV’s strengths in rear seat space and comfort. Rear passengers will also get three individual headrests, a center armrest, and rear AC vents.

Other notable attributes on the inside include electrically adjustable front seats, automatic climate control, air purifier, wireless charging pad, keyless entry, 15.6-inch infotainment screen, an 8.8-inch instrument screen, ambient lighting and other features. Where safety is concerned, 360-degree camera, 4 airbags, all-four disc brakes, ADAS suite, TPMS and other features are present.

Powertrains are likely to be similar to that of Indonesia-spec model. There, it is sold as Cloud EV under Wuling brand. A 50.6 kWh battery, 134 bhp of peak power and 200 Nm peak torque from a single motor driving front wheels is likely.