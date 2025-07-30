MG Windsor EV Price Hiked By Rs 21,000 – New Pricing, Details

Windsor EV is MG Motor’s top selling product in India, contributing more than 65% to overall sales volumes

MG had launched the Windsor EV in October last year. Following its success, MG introduced a more kitted-out version, the Windsor EV Pro, in May 2025. Both models received an overwhelming market response, with bookings of 15,176 units and 8,000 units in 24 hours, respectively. MG has now increased the price of the top variant of Windsor Pro. Let’s check out the new pricing.

Windsor EV Essence Pro price hiked – July 2025

At the time of its launch in May, the Windsor EV Essence Pro was offered at an introductory price of Rs 17.49 lakh. This offer price was applicable for the first 8,000 bookings. As the Windsor Pro witnessed massive demand, all the 8,000 bookings at the special price were exhausted in just 24 hours. Prices were subsequently increased by Rs 60,000, resulting in a starting price of Rs 18.10 lakh. BaaS price at that time was Rs 13.09 lakh + Rs 4.5 / km as battery rental.

MG Motor has now increased prices of the top-spec Windsor EV Essence Pro variant by Rs 21,000 (Ex-sh). This price hike could be linked to increased production costs, although no official statement has been provided in this regard. With the price hike, MG Windsor EV Essence Pro variant is available at Rs 18.31 lakh.

Customers choosing the BaaS option can get the Windsor Essence Pro at a significantly lower price. It works out at Rs 13.31 lakh, which is a saving of Rs 5 lakh. The battery rental of Rs 4.5 per km remains unchanged. Customers choosing the BaaS ownership option also benefit from MG’s assured buyback scheme. Users have the option of assured buyback of 60% (ex-showroom) after 3 yrs/45000 km.

MG also offers the Windsor Exclusive Pro variant, which is priced at Rs 17.25 lakh. With BaaS, the Windsor Exclusive Pro variant is available for Rs 12.25 lakh. Battery rental of Rs 4.5 per km is the same as the top variant. Windsor Exclusive Pro is also a good deal. But it misses out on features such as Level 2 ADAS, vehicle to load (V2L), vehicle to vehicle (V2V) charging and powered tailgate. The top variant also has more colour options to choose from.

No updates

As mentioned earlier, this price hike is likely due to increased production cost. There are no updates to Windsor EV Essence Pro. As compared to the standard variants that have a 38-kWh battery pack, the Windsor Pro variants utilize a larger 52.9 kWh battery unit. The larger battery pack ensures a higher range of 449 km, as compared to 332 km of the standard variants.

However, the electric motor is common for both standard and Pro variants, generating 136 PS and 200 Nm. Fast charging capability is 45 kW for the standard variants and 60 kW for Windsor Pro variants. Charging from 20% to 80% takes 45 minutes and 50 minutes, respectively. When using a 7.4 kW AC fast charger, the charging time is approximately 7 hours for the standard variants and around 9.5 hours for the Windsor Pro variants.