MG Windsor EV Records 15k Production Milestone – 200 New Bookings Everyday

India’s electric car segment has witnessed a new champion in the form of MG Windsor EV. This is India’s first CUV which has appealed to the country’s electric car buyers. It has quickly climbed the ladder of success and has emerged as India’s best-selling electric car and has also surpassed 15k units production milestone.

MG Winsor EV Production Milestone

Ever since it was launched, MG Windsor EV has been a popular choice in India’s electric car segment. The customer reception has been excellent, making it the country’s best-selling electric car for the fourth consecutive month (October 2024 to January 2025), contributing to the overall growth of India’s electric car segment.

Since it was launched late last year, MG Windsor has achieved 15,000 units production milestone. Windsor EV’s order books are ringing with 200 bookings per day, across India. If not for the production slowdown in February 2025 due to facility modifications in Halol plant, this milestone would be achieved much earlier.

Windsor EV packs a bunch of features and innovations, backed by premium interiors and best-in-segment roominess and comfort. Windsor EV also has well–sorted underpinnings giving it good range, performance and other paraphernalia. What stood out with MG Windsor EV is a revolutionary pricing system.

MG is not only offering competitive pricing with the purchase, but the company is also offering segment-first battery rental BaaS (Battery as a Service) offers, significantly reducing the high up-front costs associated with an electric car. For buyers who don’t have high mileage needs, are gravitating towards Windsor EV.

Windsor EV gets a 38-kWh battery powering an electric motor rated at 134 hp and 200 Nm, driving the front wheels. There are four drive modes – Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport. MG promises a range of 331 km on a single charge. DC fast charger ensures 80% SOC in 40 minutes.

Statement from JSW MG Motor India

Speaking on the occasion, Biju Balendran, Deputy Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India said, “We are delighted with the response that the MG Windsor has been receiving and are grateful to our customers who have helped us cross the 15,000-unit production milestone. The CUV has been widely accepted by car buyers for its overall pricing and packaging, and for offering a luxurious business-class experience to customers.

Smart initiatives such as BaaS, the buyback program, and a lifetime warranty, have all boosted consumer confidence in EVs. As we diversify our portfolio, we remain committed to bringing quality products to our customers at a faster rate. Consequently, we are increasing the capacity of the facility at Halol to meet the rising demand for Windsor.

Additionally, we are undertaking certain facility modifications to ensure readiness for new products under MG Select which is due for launch in the first half of this year. Hence, we anticipate a production slowdown during the month of February, which may temporarily affect our wholesales during this period”, he added further.