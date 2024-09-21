MG Windsor EV With Battery Starts From Rs 13.5 Lakh – All Prices Out

Even without unique Battery-as-a-Service (Baas) ownership program, MG Windsor EV’s base price of Rs 13.5 lakh (Ex-sh) is still attractive

Earlier this month, MG Motor launched the Windsor EV at an attractive starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh with BaaS Program where battery was rented as a service. Today, the company has announced the prices of all variants of Windsor EV with battery ownership. Just like the base variant, higher variants are also available at an affordable price point.

MG Windsor EV – Variant-wise pricing

There are three trims for MG Windsor EV – Excite, Exclusive and Essence. Base Excite variant costs Rs 13,49,800 (Ex-sh), mid-spec Exclusive variant costs Rs 14,49,800 (Ex-sh) and top-spec Essence variant is priced at Rs 15,49,800 (Ex-sh). Prices mentioned include the cost of battery and are not liable to Rs 3.5 per km rental under BaaS Program.

First owner of Windsor EV will enjoy a lifetime battery warranty, one year of free charging at public chargers through eHUB by MG App and assured buyback of 60% after 3 years / 45,000 km. Bookings for MG Windsor EV will commence on October 3rd, 2024. Buyers can also rent out the Windsor EV’s battery and prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh under BaaS Program.

Design and features

Windsor EV has a curvy profile, something that MG refers to as the AeroGlide Design. This unique shape ensures an eye-catching profile for the EV. Exterior highlights include all-LED lighting including LED positioning lamps and DRLs, a closed-off grille and an illuminated front MG logo. Side profile looks sporty with first-in-segment R18 diamond-cut alloy wheels and smart flush door handles.

Windsor EV has blacked-out B and C pillars and door-side moulding. The charging port is located just above the front left fender. At the rear, Windsor EV has sporty connected LED tail lamps and a first-in-segment glass antenna. With a best-in-segment wheelbase of 2,700 mm, Windsor EV promises smooth operations and roomy interiors.

MG Windsor EV is designed to ensure a premium experience for users. One of the key features is first-in-segment aero-lounge seats with 135° multi-level recline. Users can get clear views of the sky above with the first-in-segment infinity-view glass roof. There are endless opportunities for new experiences under the bright sunshine, drifting clouds, gentle rain, starry nights and the enchanting moon.

Tech package has largest-in-segment 15.6-inch jumbo touchscreen infotainment system. Other key features include a digital driver display, a 9-speaker audio system by Infinity and first-in-segment 256 colour ambient lighting. Windsor EV has a wireless smartphone charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front-row seats, multi-function steering controls and a first-in-segment 6-way power driver seat. MG Windsor EV has the largest in-segment boot space of 604 litres.

MG BaaS ownership program

With the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) offer, MG Windsor EV is easily accessible to a wide market segment. In addition to the cost of the vehicle, users will need to pay Rs 3.5 per km as rental for using the battery. This will work something similar to a prepaid recharge, where users can buy a minimum of 1,500 km (costing Rs 5,250).

Users will also have to pay the charging cost, as applicable. But for a specific number of initial buyers, MG Motor is offering free fast charging for one full year. The free charging will be available at MG’s charging stations. MG Motor’s BaaS program is a fresh new approach to tackle the high pricing issue associated with electric vehicles.

It seems to have potential and could be adopted by other EV manufacturers. For complete peace of mind, MG Motor is also offering a lifetime battery warranty to first owners. The warranty will switch back to the standard 8 years / 1.6 lakh km in case the car is sold. An assured buyback of 60% is also applicable on Windsor EV.