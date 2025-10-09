MG Windsor Inspire Edition Launch Price Rs 16.65L – 300 Units Only

It has been one year since MG Windsor was first unveiled in India. Since then, it has become the most influential electric car sold in the country as it introduced the concept of BaaS pricing (Battery as a Service). To commemorate the anniversary of Windsor’s inspiring journey in India, MG has just launched Windsor Inspire Edition.

This special edition enjoys a limited production run as well. 300 units, to be precise. To distinguish itself from standard model, MG Windsor Inspire Edition comes with unique exterior and interior elements to set it apart along with a sole 38 kWh battery pack option. Let’s take a closer look.

MG Windsor Inspire Edition

JSW MG Motor India just launched the Windsor Inspire Edition with a limited production run of just 300 units. Windsor Inspire Edition was unveiled by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari at his Delhi residence. It is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (Ex-sh) with BaaS and Rs 16.64 lakh (Ex-sh) without BaaS.

Production is limited to just 300 units and the deliveries of Windsor Inspire Edition will commence on 15th October. MG has given it a host of visual updates to set it apart from the standard variant. This special edition is to celebrate the Windsor’s 40k units milestone, one year of inspiring journey in India and to honour Nitin Gadkari’s vision for sustainable EV future.

Windsor Inspire Edition sets it apart from standard model with exterior design elements like a striking dual-tone Pearl White and Starry Black colourway, all-Black 18-inch alloy wheels with Rose Gold claddings, Black ORVMs, exclusive Inspire badges and more. We can also see Rose Gold elements on front grille, side mouldings, bumper corner protectors and more.

On the inside, Windsor Inspire Edition gets a Sangria Red and Black leather upholstery, Inspire insignia embroidered on headrests, Gold highlights across its cabin, blacked-out front centre console and armrest, themed 3D mats, cushions with Inspire insignia, rear window shades, leather key cover, Drive Mate Pro+ kit including Skynight Infinity View glass roof and wireless illuminated sill plates. These elements are unique to Inspire Edition.

Statement from JSW MG Motor India

Celebrating the milestone, Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, said, “At JSW MG Motor India, we are constantly thinking ahead — creating symbols of aspiration and progress. The Windsor Inspire Edition is a tribute to the incredible journey our customers and India’s EV movement have embarked on with us. Having crossed over 40,000 units in just one year, the love and trust for the Windsor have been the driving force behind this edition.

Every line and every detail reflect our unwavering commitment to innovation, design excellence, and a sustainable future. The Inspire Edition is not just a collector’s car — it is a bold statement of ambition, progress, and the limitless possibilities of green mobility in India.”