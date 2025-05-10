MG Windsor Pro 8K Bookings Done In 24 Hrs – New Prices

Introductory price of Rs 17.50 lakh was applicable on the first 8000 bookings, after which, prices were increased by Rs 60,000

Launched on 6th May, MG Windsor Pro packs in a larger battery pack (more range), new features and enhanced safety with ADAS. Bookings opened on 8th May, and all 8,000 units allocated under the introductory price offer were sold out within 24 hours. This is one of the highest number of bookings in a day for an electric car in India.

MG Windsor Pro 8K Bookings – Updated prices

For the first 8,000 buyers, MG Windsor Pro was offered at an introductory price of Rs 17.49 lakh. With the BaaS model, the introductory price was Rs 12.49 lakh + Rs 4.5 / km (battery rental). With prices increased by Rs 60,000 after the introductory offer, new prices are Rs 18.10 lakh for the standard model and Rs 13.09 lakh + Rs 4.5 / km with the BaaS ownership option.

MG Windsor Pro receiving 8,000 bookings within 24 hours is a significant milestone. Earlier, the standard MG Windsor EV, launched in October 2024, had registered 15,176 bookings within 24 hours. This was the highest at that time for a new electric car in India. These numbers highlight the growing popularity of MG Windsor, which is currently the top selling electric car in India. The combo of competitive pricing and flexible ownership options are among the key drivers for the EV’s success.

With Windsor sales booming, MG Motor is ranked second in the list of best selling EV brands in the country. In April, the company registered sales of 3,488 units. YoY growth was an impressive 175%, as compared to 1,268 units sold in the year-ago period. MG currently has a market share of around 28% in India’s EV market. With the Windsor Pro model, sales could gain more traction in the coming months.

MG Windsor Pro – What’s new?

One of the key updates is a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack, offering an ARAI-certified range of 449 km. In comparison, the standard Windsor EV is equipped with a 38-kWh battery pack, offering a range of 331 km. With the increased range, users will feel more comfortable when planning intercity journeys. The number of recharges needed every week for city commutes will reduce as well. MG Windsor Pro range is now closer to that of rivals such as Tata Nexon EV (489 km).

Safety has been enhanced with 12 ADAS functions. It includes traffic jam assist (TJA), adaptive cruise control (ACC) with bend cruise assistance (BCA), lane departure warning (LDW), lane departure prevention (LDP), lane keep assist (LKA), forward collision warning (FCW), autonomous emergency braking (AEB), intelligent hydraulic braking assistance (IHBA) and intelligent headlamp control (IHC).

MG Windsor Pro also gets additional features such as vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging, vehicle-to-load (V2L) and a powered tailgate. It also gets new alloy wheels. Three new colour options are available – Celadon Blue, Aurora Silver and Glaze Red. Inside, MG Windsor Pro gets dual-tone ivory interiors for a more premium feel. In comparison, the standard Windsor EV has all-black upholstery. Apart from these, other features of Windsor Pro are the same as the standard Windsor EV.