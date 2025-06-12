MG Windsor Pro Base Variant (Exclusive Pro) Reach Showrooms – Details

JSW MG Motor India seems to be on a roll where offering electric vehicles are concerned. Starting with ZS EV, MG Motor really got the hang of electric vehicle segment in India and came up with Comet EV and then the gamechanging and India’s best-selling EV, the Windsor EV. Upping the ante in electric car segment, MG even launched Windsor Pro in India.

Windsor Pro has received excellent response from buyers and building on it, MG launched a new base variant of Windsor Pro based on Exclusive trim level. Called Windsor Exclusive Pro, this variant has been launched for Rs 17.25 lakh and has started reaching showrooms. Let’s take a detailed look at this new base variant for Windsor Pro and see what it gets and doesn’t.

MG Windsor Pro Base Variant

After launching the Windsor Pro, JSW MG Motor India pulled out yet another trump card as they introduced a new affordable variant of it based on Exclusive trim level. Windsor Exclusive Pro variant has been reaching showrooms and the video by GA.Automotive shows features and equipment of this vehicle in detail.

From the outside, one would be hard pressed to spot any differences between Exclusive Pro and Essence Pro. That’s because there are no differences. Flush door handles, new 18-inch alloys, all-LED lighting, illuminated MG logo, glass antenna, cornering lights and chrome highlights are common between both.

On the inside, things look more or less the same as Exclusive Pro also gets dual-tone Ivory interiors, Gold highlights, the leatherette pack, leatherette seat upholstery, 15.6-inch infotainment screen with 9 speakers, Aero-Lounge rear seats, 8.8-inch instrument cluster, 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, keyless go, wireless charger, all-four auto up/down windows, 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, TPMS, auto-dimming IRVM, electronic parking brake and other features.

Differences in features from Essence Pro

If you look closely, you will see that Exclusive Pro lacks the Infinity View glass roof, ventilated front seats, PM 2.5 filter, 256 colour ambient lighting, powered tailgate, V2L (Vehicle to Load) and V2V functions (Vehicle to Vehicle) and the 12 ADAS features that only the top-spec Essence Pro variant gets and is priced at Rs, 18.31 lakh, which is Rs 1.06 lakh more (Ex-sh).

Where powertrains are concerned, both Windsor Exclusive Pro and Essence Pro are identical, sans the V2L and V2V capabilities. Both variants are powered by the same 52.9 kWh battery pack promising a claimed range of 449 km on a single charge. Motor is the same that is rated at 136 PS of peak power and 200 Nm of peak torque, driving the front wheels.