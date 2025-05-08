MG Windsor Pro Bookings Open – First 8,000 Buyers Get Intro Prices

JSW MG Motor India is expanding their portfolio to take home the best-selling electric car manufacturer tag, which is currently in Tata Motors’ hands. Specifically, they’re expanding Windsor’s variant lineup to include a new and better-equipped Windsor Pro, which was launched recently.

Only the first 8,000 customers will get the rather attractive introductory pricing offered with Windsor Pro. Bookings for this vehicle have commenced and buyers can reserve themselves a better-equipped version of India’s best-selling electric vehicle.

MG Windsor Pro Bookings Open

With the launch of Windsor Pro, JSW MG Motor India is on a mission to etch its name in India’s electric vehicle landscape. The company seems to have heard feedback from buyers and then improved upon what was already established as the country’s best-selling electric car for some time now.

Introductory price of Windsor Pro is Rs 17.49 lakh (Ex-sh) without any battery rental programs for the first 8,000 buyers. With BaaS (Battery as a Service) program, one can buy a Windsor Pro for Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 4.5 per kilometre driven as battery rental fees. This has proved to be a game changer, differentiating MG from other EV makers operating in India.

Windsor Pro is based on Essence Pro trim level and it gets three new colours – Celadon Blue, Glaze Red and Aurora Silver. Except for the new colours the only new change you can spot in a Windsor Pro from a standard Windsor is the new alloy wheel design and an ADAS badge on the tailgate. That is because MG Windsor Pro now comes with Level-2 ADAS suite.

Added features

Other notable changes with Windsor Pro are the addition of V2L (Vehicle to Load) and V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle) features, which were not on offer with standard Windsor. Then there’s the larger 52.9 kWh battery pack, with a max range increased to 449 km on a single charge. This is a welcome addition and will attract more buyers towards Windsor Pro.

The main change on the inside is that MG is offering a dual-tone Black and Ivory theme. Seat upholstery is now Ivory shade which might be hard to keep clean, but is much cooler than a Black seat. Ventilated front seats, 2,700 mm wheelbase, 135-degree reclining rear seats, electrically operated tailgate and more.