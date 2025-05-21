MG Windsor Pro Gets New Base Variant – Price Rs 17.25 L

After launching the Windsor Essence Pro earlier this month, JSW MG Motor India continues their product offensive with the launch of a more affordable Pro variant. This will pack the same 52.9 kWh battery pack with a 449 km range but is based on the mid-spec Exclusive trim level, attracting a lower price tag.

MG Windsor Exclusive Pro

When MG launched Windsor Pro, it was based on the top-spec Essence trim. Introductory price was Rs 17.5 lakh (Ex-sh) for the first 8,000 bookings. These 8,000 bookings took place well within 24 hours and then MG ended the introductory price, offering MG Windsor Essence Pro for Rs 18.1 lakh (Ex-sh) or Rs 13.09 lakh (Ex-sh) + Rs 4.5 per km BaaS pricing.

Now, MG has launched Windsor Exclusive Pro at Rs 17.25 lakh (Ex-sh) or Rs 12.24 lakh (Ex-sh) + Rs 4.5 per km BaaS pricing. Exclusive Pro is based on the mid-spec Exclusive trim, which is positioned above Excite and below Essence. Deliveries for Exclusive Pro start from first week of June.

Windsor Exclusive Pro is launched in three colours – Pearl White, Starry Black and Turquoise Green. It shares the same powertrain as Windsor Essence Pro launched earlier this month. This means Windsor Exclusive Pro will get the same 52.9 kWh battery pack as the top-spec variant that promises up to 449 km of range on a single charge.

It continues to get the new design 18-inch alloy wheels that Essence Pro also gets along with flush door handles, LED lighting and more. On the inside, MG Windsor Exclusive Pro comes with dual tone Ivory and Black theme which lends an air of sophistication. Other notable features like the 15.6-inch Grand View infotainment screen is present too.

Statement from MG Motor

Speaking on the launch, Rakesh Sen, Head of Sales, JSW MG Motor India, said, “The overwhelming response to the MG Windsor PRO is evident, with more than 8,000 bookings recorded within 24 hours of its launch. With the top variant now established, we are expanding accessibility of the MG Windsor by introducing the Exclusive PRO variant, offering a larger battery pack alongside premium comfort and convenience. This move is intended to bring the MG Windsor PRO closer to more customers.”

