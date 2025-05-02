MG Windsor Pro Launch Date Announced – More Range, Features

HomeCar NewsMG Windsor Pro Launch Date Announced - More Range, Features

India’s best-selling electric vehicle, the MG Windsor, is set to gain more Pro-level features along with a Pro-level range that should significantly boost its appeal. MG Windsor Pro has been officially announced by the brand and it will launch in the country on 6th May, 2025. Lets take a look at all the Pro-level upgrades.

With the launch of Windsor EV in India and associated BaaS pricing schemes, JSW MG Motor India rewrote the rule book in the country’s electric vehicle segment. Now, MG is taking the game a notch above with a new and better version of India’s best-selling electric vehicle called Windsor Pro.

The company has officially announced Windsor Pro name and has revealed a launch timeline as well. Windsor Pro will be launched on May 6th, 2025 and it will be a better version of Windsor EV on sale in India in terms of features, equipment and powertrain with a better range for more acceptance among buyers.

As seen in MG’s teaser video, Windsor Pro, we can see that the design of this vehicle has stayed the same. It is still slick for aerodynamic performance and it carries a premium appeal with sleek lighting elements, connected LED bars at both ends, large 18-inch alloy wheels, flush door handles, premium paint finish and more.

The first Pro update comes in the form of safety where MG is offering ADAS suite with Windsor Pro. This is likely to be comprehensive if ADAS suite with ZS EV, Hector and Gloster is anything to go by. Next update is in its battery department where we can see battery size growing in the animations in this teaser.

Bigger battery, more range!

MG has not announced an exact size for battery, but it is likely to be the same 50.3 kWh battery pack offered with ZS EV with a promised range of 460 km on a single charge. This is a big jump from current Windsor’s 38 kWh battery with a 332 km range. Pro technology with Windsor Pro will be in the form of V2L (Vehicle to Load).

The company mentions Pro Cabin where the faux wooden inserts look a lot more prominent. MG also mentions Pro style and Pro convenience and there might be some extra feature additions along with the way to make it more appealing than it already is. We should expect Windsor Pro to be priced above Windsor in the hierarchy.

