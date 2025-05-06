MG Windsor Pro Launch Price Rs 17.5 L, Rs 12.5 L With BaaS

India’s best-selling electric car, Windsor, has just received a better version in the form of Windsor Pro. With BaaS pricing, MG Windosr redefined electric mobility in India, making EV pricing more convenient for buyers. MG Windsor Pro comes with a better range allowed by a bigger battery and more technology.

MG Windsor Pro Launch

Even though MG Windsor has emerged as the country’s best-selling electric vehicle, the company is not resting with this victory. Pushing their innovation forward, JSW MG Motor India has just launched the Windsor Pro, which is a result of their persistent commitment to excellence and responding to customer feedback.

MG Windsor Pro prices start from Rs 12.49 lakh (Ex-sh, introductory) with BaaS model and Rs 17.49 lakh (Ex-sh, introductory) without BaaS model, for the first 8,000 buyers. The battery rental price is pegged at Rs 4.5 per km driven after the acquiring costs. MG Windsor Pro is based on Essence Pro trim and gets three new colour options – Celadon Blue, Glaze Red and Aurora Silver. Bookings will be open from 8th May onwards.

Where design is concerned, there isn’t all that much newness with MG Windsor Pro over standard Windsor. However, keen eyes will spot a new alloy wheel design with Windsor Pro. Another element that differentiates Windsor Pro from Windsor is the ADAS badge in Red shade seen on rear tailgate.

Immediately noticeable changes can be seen on the inside of MG Windsor Pro as there is a new Black and Ivory leatherette seat upholstery offered for the first time. This coupled with the massive Infinity View glass roof, should make the cabin feel a lot airy than it did before. Other elements like 135-degree reclining rear seats and the 2,700 mm long wheelbase for business-class feel are carried over.

Bump in battery pack and range

With MG Windsor Pro, the company is offering a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack consisting of Prismatic cells. This battery allows for a significantly higher range of 449 km on a single charge, than the standard Windsor. The company maintains a 3-year unlimited vehicle warranty, 3-year complimentary RSA and 3 free labour services. Also, there is a 3-year 60% assured buyback policy as well.

In addition to the bigger battery, MG Windsor Pro also gets Pro features like V2L (Vehicle to Load) and V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle). This transforms Windsor Pro into a mobile power hub to charge electronic gadgets and appliances and even other EVs. With the addition of Level-2 ADAS, Windsor Pro now gets adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking, lane keep assist, high beam assist and more.

Statement from JSW MG Motor India

Speaking on the launch of MG Windsor PRO, Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, said, “MG Windsor has been instrumental in accelerating the growth of India’s 4W-EV segment, winning customers over with its compelling value proposition. Positive word-of-mouth from early buyers fuelled its rapid acceptance, extending its reach beyond metro cities into Tier II and III markets. By introducing a product that stands apart from the conventional, we have successfully connected with a new wave of buyers.

Alongside our partners, we remain committed to redefining the Indian auto landscape by delivering relevant innovations at the right time with the right technology. The launch of the MG Windsor PRO reflects our commitment to providing expanded choices, instilling greater confidence in EVs in general, and inviting more customers to venture confidently into the future of sustainable mobility.”