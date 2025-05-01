MG Windsor Pro Spied For The First Time – ADAS, Bigger Battery and More

Ever since JSW MG Motor India launched the Windsor EV in the country, it has emerged as the company’s best-seller. Soon, it became India’s best-selling electric car by dethroning offerings from rival brands. Now, the company is stepping up their game in the electric car segment with a new and more high-tech version of Windsor which has been spied for the first time. Let’s take a closer look.

MG Windsor Pro Spied

Windsor EV is currently the electric car to beat in India. It is the country’s best-selling electric car by quite a margin. Now, MG will soon launch a new version of Windsor which will boost the appeal further and take sales to new heights. For the first time, this new and better version of Windsor EV has been spied testing with full camouflage.

These spy shots come from Gurugram in Haryana state. Our sources mentioned that there was Pro branding on the camouflage sleeve. This suggests that MG will call it Windsor Pro, which seems to be a fitting name as it is expected to come equipped with a host of new features and creature comforts along with a larger battery with better range.

Current Windsor EV is already well received by the Indian audience and one can just imagine the impact this new and better version will make when launched. This also aligns JSW MG Motor India’s vision to proactively respond to feedback and continually update its vehicles to meet customer demands.

With MG Windsor Pro, one can expect a larger battery pack with a better range. The same 50.3 kWh battery pack as ZS EV seems to be an obvious choice. This larger battery pack has a claimed range of 460 km with ZS EV. Our experience with current Windsor EV with its 38 kWh battery has been positive and once can expect a real-world range figure, which is not far from MG’s claims.

Bump in equipment list

Windsor EV is already a well-equipped vehicle and is a fan favourite with its lounge-like seating, 2,700mm long wheelbase, premium touch and feel of materials, 15.6-inch Grandview Display, Infinity View glass roof, 256 colour ambient lighting, wireless charging pad, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, powered driver’s seat and up to 604L boot.

Where upgrades are concerned, one can expect the addition of V2L (Vehicle To Load) feature and ADAS suite. Autonomous driver aid features like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, intelligent high beam assist and many more might be part of its package. The company is yet to reveal a timeline for the launch of MG Windsor Pro.