MG Windsor Pro Vs Creta Electric VS Curvv EV – Specs, Performance Compared

MG Windsor Pro was launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 17.49 lakh (Ex-sh) for the first 8,000 buyers. At this introductory price, Windsor Pro undercuts base prices of Hyundai Creta Electric and Tata Curvv EV, despite being a top-spec variant. These base variants of Creta Electric and Curvv EV come equipped with smaller batteries with less range and features.

Those 8,000 bookings came in under a day and the new Ex-sh price is Rs 18.1 lakh, which is still around the base prices of Creta Electric and Curvv EV. But in this comparison, we will compare Windsor Pro with absolute top variant of Creta Electric and Curvv EV across specs, powertrain and performance.

MG Windsor Pro Vs Rivals

As seen in the charts, Windsor Pro appears as the most affordable top-spec variant in this comparison as it is priced at Rs 18.1 lakh (Ex-sh). Curvv EV tops out at Rs 22.24 lakh (Ex-sh) for Empowered+ A 55 #Dark variant and Creta Electric emerges as the most expensive at Rs 24.38 lakh (Ex-sh) for Excellence 51.4 LR DT. At these price points, let’s compare the specs.

Creta Electric is the longest in this comparison, but Windsor Pro is the widest, tallest and has the longest wheelbase. Curvv EV’s wheelbase is the smallest and similar to that of Nexon’s. There’s no frunk on offer with Windsor Pro because it has a small bonnet and most of its length is utilised on the inside. It is easily the most spacious in this trio by a landslide.

Curvv EV’s 500L boot is not bad, but Windsor Pro offers 579L and regular Windsor has an even larger boot. Curvv EV and Windsor Pro offer 18-inch alloy wheels and have 186 mm ground clearance, while Creta Electric has smaller 17-inch alloys, but a higher 200 mm ground clearance. All vehicles in this comparison offer 215-section tyres.

Windsor Pro is the only one that is a born electric vehicle, while other two are derived EVs. Tata Curvv EV is the only with with a crash safety rating (5 Star, BNCAP). All three vehicles get a single-motor FWD layout and they all get 6 airbags, 360-degree cameras and a sophisticated Level-2 ADAS suite.

Powertrains Compared

Curvv EV has the biggest battery at 55 kWh and correspondingly, the highest range at 502 km (ARAI). Windsor Pro promises 449 km on a single charge from its 52.9 kWh pack and Creta Electric promises 473 km on a single charge from its 51.4 kWh battery pack. All of them come with variable regen modes to replenish the battery, but Creta Electric is the only one to get i-Pedal mode (one pedal driving), which is really handy.

Creta Electric is the most powerful in this trio as it packs 171 bhp and 255 Nm, promising a 0-100 km/h in 7.9s. Curvv EV is second and Windsor Pro is not designed to be hustled. Where AC charging is concerned, Creta Electric comes out on top again as it offers an 11 kW charger, while Windsor Pro gets 7.4 kW and Curvv EV 7.2 kW. Due to that, charging times are also lowest on Creta Electric. In DC charging, Curvv EV pulls ahead, but you need to find a compatible charger to match those speeds.

While all three vehicles have their Pros and Cons, it is obvious to see why Windsor Pro sells as much as it does. It is the most affordable of this bunch by a landslide and it is the only one with flexible BaaS (Battery as a Service) plans. It is also the most spacious and tech-savvy. Curvv EV’s strength is that it is stylish with its Coupe SUV design and Creta Electric’s strength is that it is a Creta, which is still quite unshakable.