MG Windsor Records 20,000 Sales Milestone in 6 Months – Fastest for an EV in India

JSW MG Motor India today celebrated a major milestone with its all-electric MG Windsor. Within just six months of launch, Windsor has crossed 20,000 units sold, making it the fastest EV model in India to achieve this landmark.

Strong Demand Across Metros and Emerging Markets

The Windsor has been witnessing strong sales momentum not just in major metro cities but also in emerging markets, highlighting the growing appeal of electric vehicles across India. Rakesh Sen, Director Sales & Marketing, JSW MG Motor India, expressed delight at the achievement. “Since its launch, the MG Windsor has delighted car buyers with its exceptional value proposition. Customers have praised its futuristic design, intuitive tech features, spacious cabin, all combined with a sustainable and pocket friendly driving experience.

In addition, with the MG Windsor, we have successfully addressed category barriers and dispelled several myths around EVs in India through our innovative approach. This has enabled newer customers to adapt to the EV lifestyle. These factors have propelled MG Windsor to become the fastest EV model to achieve 20,000 sales milestone in record time.”

Setting New Benchmarks in India’s EV Revolution

Launched as India’s first Intelligent CUV, the MG Windsor has blended the comfort of a sedan with the versatility of an SUV. Offered with an introductory Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model at INR 9.99 lakh + INR 3.9/km, the Windsor has redefined value in the EV segment.

Powering the MG Windsor is a 38 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, delivering 100 kW (136 PS) of power and 200 Nm of torque. It offers an impressive 332 km ARAI-certified range on a single charge. Designed with the futuristic AeroGlide design language, Windsor brings business-class comfort inside with its 135-degree reclinable Aero Lounge seats. A massive 15.6-inch touchscreen elevates the driving experience with seamless connectivity and intuitive controls. The 20,000 sales milestone further cements MG Windsor’s position as a trendsetter and key force in accelerating EV adoption in India.