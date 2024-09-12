MG Windsor Running Costs Explained – Battery Included In Rs 9.99 Lakh Price

With the battery cost not included in the pricing, MG Windsor EV is easily accessible, starting at just Rs 9.99 lakh (Ex-sh)

MG Motor has launched its third electric offering in India, the Windsor EV, positioned as a CUV. With its quirky design and comprehensive range of advanced features, MG Windsor EV can attract a wide segment of users. Another beneficial aspect is the unique Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership program.

MG Windsor Running Cost – Key highlights

Affordable pricing – With the BaaS in place, MG Windsor EV is available at a starting price of just Rs 9.99 lakh. In comparison, Tata Punch EV starts at Rs 10.99 lakh, whereas Nexon EV is priced at Rs 14.49 lakh. However, customers investing in Windsor EV will have to pay the rental money for using the battery.

Battery rental cost – Along with the upfront cost of Rs 9.99 lakh, users will have to pay a battery rental cost of Rs 3.5 per km. There’s a battery rental charge of a minimum of 1,500 km. It implies that users will need to pay Rs 5,250 as a single recharge amount. It is to be noted that this is just the rental for using the battery. The expenses for the charging will be additional.

Free fast charging for one year – To ensure early adopters are not burdened with high variable costs, MG Motor is offering free fast charging at its charging stations. This offer will run for a year and will be available to only a specific number of initial buyers. MG has not revealed exactly how many customers stand to gain from the free one-year charging.

Lifetime battery warranty – MG Motor is offering the Windsor EV with a lifetime battery warranty. However, this will apply only to the first owner. If the car is sold, the standard warranty of 8 years or 1.6 lakh km will be applicable.

BaaS to promote faster EV adoption

High initial cost is among the key reasons why many people are unable to make the switch to EVs. MG Motor has effectively solved the problem with its BaaS ownership program. Even though customers have to bear the rental cost and charging expenses, these will be relatively much smaller amounts. As the battery rental is priced based on kilometres used, it suits the needs of both occasional users and heavy users.

MG Windsor running costs will be lowered by using the free one-year fast charging option being offered. Users also benefit from the Buyback plan applicable to the CUV. As is evident, MG Motor’s unique ownership program for Windsor EV brings in multiple benefits for customers. Depending on the response, other OEMs may also introduce similar plans shortly.

The upfront cost of Windsor EV works out cheaper than Punch EV, whereas the equipment list matches that of Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400. Windsor EV also has various first-in-segment features such as Aero lounge seats with 135° recline and an infinity view glass roof. There’s an extra-large 15.6-inch touchscreen, 256 colour ambient lighting and a 6-way power driver seat.