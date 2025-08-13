MG Windsor Sets New Sales Record in July 2025 – Best Selling EV for 10 Consecutive Months

JSW MG Motor India’s MG Windsor has achieved another major milestone, recording its highest-ever monthly sales in July 2025 with 4,308 units sold. This achievement extends its streak as India’s best-selling EV for the 10th month in a row.

Strong Market Performance and Growth

Since its launch, the MG Windsor has sold over 35,000 units, contributing significantly to MG Motor India’s expanding presence in the EV segment. In Q2 CY2025, the company’s EV market share rose by 4 percentage points to 32%, up from 28% in Q1 CY2025. During the same period, average monthly sales of the Windsor grew by 17%, while overall EV wholesales increased by 28%.

Since its launch in October 2024, the MG Windsor has consistently maintained strong sales momentum in India’s four-wheeler EV segment. Over the 10-month period from October 2024 to July 2025, the Windsor has sold a total of 35,100 units, averaging 3,510 units per month.

Monthly sales have steadily grown, with notable peaks in December 2024 (3,785 units), May 2025 (3,939 units), and a new record in July 2025 (4,308 units). Even in months where the market typically slows, such as February 2025, the Windsor maintained healthy numbers, reflecting its sustained demand and market leadership.

Design, Features, and Performance

MG Windsor’s ‘AeroGlide’ design merges the elegance of a sedan with the practicality of an SUV. The interior offers ‘Aero Lounge’ seats that recline up to 135 degrees, delivering business-class comfort. A standout feature is the massive 15.6-inch GRANDVIEW Touch Display, enhancing the in-car experience with intuitive controls.

Powered by a 100 kW (136 PS) motor producing 200 Nm of torque, the MG Windsor delivers responsive performance. It is available with a starting Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) price of Rs 9.99 lakh + Rs 3.9/km, making EV ownership more accessible and flexible. With its strong sales momentum, growing market share, and premium yet practical positioning, the MG Windsor continues to solidify its place as a dominant force in India’s four-wheeler EV market.