MG Windsor Taxi Version Launch Price Rs 13.49 L – Named ‘Commute’

JSW MG Motor India hit it out of the park when they first launched Windsor EV. This was the first time Indian audiences were exposed to BaaS pricing model, bringing the upfront costs much lower. While the company had been offering ZS EV for fleet buyers and commercial operators, there was no dedicated CV variant.

That changes with Windsor EV as the company has come up with a new fleet variant of India’s best-selling EV and it is called MG Commute. This is the most affordable variant of Windsor EV and it has been priced at Rs 13.49 lakh (Ex-sh, without BaaS). Let’s take a closer look at what MG Commute gets and what it doesn’t, when compared to standard Windsor.

MG Windsor Taxi Version

Where pricing is concerned, MG Commute costs Rs 60,000 less than the base Windsor EV Excite variant. MG Commute will share a multitude of features with Windsor Excite variant. These include flush door handles, 17-inch steel wheels, LED headlights, LED rear fog lights, all-four power windows with one-touch down function, antenna in glass and other exterior features.

On the inside, a multitude of features are shared between Commute and Windsor Excite. These include reclining rear seats with a 60:40 split, tilt and telescopic steering, electronic parking brake, rear AC vents, front armrest, adjustable headrests, electronic gear selector, a 7-inch LCD instrument cluster, cruise control, keyless go, auto climate control and others.

In terms of safety, features like all-four disc brakes, 6 airbags, hill descent control, indirect TPMS, ESC, height adjustable driver’s seat will be common between both models. As per a recent report, MG Commute will miss out on connected LED DRLs, infotainment touchscreen, steering mounted audio controls and other features.

What to expect?

Since MG Commute is a dedicated fleet vehicle for commercial purposes, it might come with an 80 km/h speed limit, telematics solution for fleet operators and other taxi related features and attributes we see with rival offerings from Maruti Suzuki Tour division.

Powering the MG Commute will be the same 38 kWh battery as Windsor EV base Excite variant, mated to a sole electric motor rated at 136 PS of peak power and 200 Nm of peak torque, driving the front wheels. MG promises 332 km range on a single charge with this battery option along with a 3.2 kW AC charger and 45 kW DC fast charging capability.

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