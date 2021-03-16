MG ZS Electric Car Donated To IIT Delhi – Will Help Students Research Autonomous Tech

The alliance will help to further the research being conducted in the field of electric and autonomous vehicles

MG Motor India has formed an alliance with IIT Delhi – Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART). This partnership is being forged for extensive research in the field of electric and autonomous vehicles.

The focus of IIT Delhi will be in furthering the MG Motor endeavor on Connected – Autonomous –Shared – Electric (CASE) through research in deployment of electric and autonomous vehicles through urban India.

In keeping with the new research subject, MG Motor has also donated a ZS EV to IIT Delhi and the research will also include Connected Mobility in terms of Route Planning and Navigation, Obstacle Detection, Seamless and Natural Human Interaction and AI for Inferring and Decision-making.

Child Car Safety Seat Project

This is not the first such study conducted by IIT Delhi for MG Motor. Earlier the automaker had worked with IIT Delhi to boost in-car child safety seat project via geofencing. The study also extended to innovation challenge Hackathons in partnership with IIT Delhi for a safer and greener most of travel.

It may be recalled that the MG ZS EV is the first internet electric SUV while the Gloster is the first autonomous Level 1 premium SUV. Both these cars make ideal case studies in developing the future of autonomous vehicles, especially so in an institute that is ranked among the top in terms of technology in the world.

CART offers high end research into areas such as battery operated electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles along with storage and alternate energy sources and autonomous and connected vehicles.

MG ZS EV and Gloster

With electric vehicles becoming popular in our markers, the MG ZS EV competes with the Tata Nexon EV and Hyundai Kona EV. More recently, at the Green Car Award by ICOTY, the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Kona and ZS EV were in the top 3 spots, scoring 106 points, 99 points and 93 points respectively.

The MG Gloster and ZS EV have also been contributing heavily to company sales. In Feb 21, MG Motor India recorded their highest production, booking and sales with 4,329 units sold relating to a 214 percent YoY growth. The company attributed this growth to the ZS EV and Gloster.

MG Motor India is now working on extending their charging infrastructure and localization of powertrains. MG Motor recently clocked its 50,000th unit production milestone with the Hector and plans to produce 1 lakh units annually by 2022 from its Halol plant. Current production stands at 80,000 units with the Hector 6 and 7 seater, Gloster and EV while the company also plans a fourth car – Model K in the third quarter of this year.