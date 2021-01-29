MG ZS Electric Subscription Offer Launched At Rs 50k Per Month

One of the best selling electric car in India, MG ZS EV is now available via subscription

To make it easier for customers to experience its pure electric SUV without the hassles of ownership and paperwork, MG Motor has launched subscription plans for ZS EV. This is part of ‘MG Subscribe’ platform, which already has Hector SUV available on subscription.

Addition of ZS EV on the subscription platform is in line with the company’s focus to provide dynamic mobility solutions to customers. It is part of MG’s long-term strategy of CASE (Connected – Autonomous – Shared – Electric), which is designed to suit evolving customer needs and industry trends.

MG ZS EV subscription plan details

Subscription plans for MG ZS EV have been launched in partnership with Zoomcar and Orix. A self-drive car rental company, Zoomcar has presence in 45 cities across India. It will be providing high-end technology solutions that will power the ‘MG Subscribe’ platform.

Orix will function as MG’s vehicle deployment partner and will make available ZS EV to customers on subscription. It is to note that Orix is India’s largest shared mobility platform.

Initially, subscription plans for MG ZS EV will be available in four cities – Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune. Based on market response, the service can be introduced in other cities as well.

Customers who subscribe soon stand to gain, as the subscription plans for ZS EV are currently available under an inaugural offer of Rs 49,999 per month in Mumbai. This is applicable on 36-month subscription plan. Similarly, there are flexible tenure options of 12, 18, and 24 months.

Customers will have the option to choose between self-use subscription plans and shared subscribe. In the former, customers will be using the car for their own use and bear the entire cost of subscription. In shared subscribe, customers can share the car with others when they are not using it. This will allow them to reduce their monthly subscription fee in a proportionate manner.

MG ZS EV subscription plan – key benefits

Subscription plans for MG ZS EV are designed to eliminate all the hassles of owning and operating a car. That means no worries about insurance, maintenance, vehicle taxes, and paperwork. Customers don’t even have to pay down-payment when they choose the subscription plan. They also don’t have to stress about things like selling a used car. Moreover, users can avail tax benefits on the monthly amount paid as subscription fee.

With evolving customer preferences, car subscription plans are gaining popularity across the country. As of now, most carmakers such as Tata Motors (Nexon EV subscription starts from Rs 30k per month), Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Mahindra, Renault, Volkswagen, and Hyundai have dedicated subscription plans for their customers.