MG ZS EV Discounts Up To Rs 4.44 L – 6th Anniversary Offer

With a more accessible price point, MG ZS EV presents a stronger value proposition in comparison to rival offerings

In June 2019, MG Motor had launched its first car in India – the Hector SUV. It was followed by the MG ZE EV in January 2020. As part of its 6-year anniversary celebration, JSW MG Motor has announced a special one-time limited period offer on the MG ZE EV. Let’s see how much buyers stand to save with this special anniversary offer.

MG ZS EV – New special prices

With the special anniversary offer, the base Executive variant of MG ZS EV is available at a starting price of Rs 16.75 lakh. That’s savings of Rs 13,000, as compared to the old price of Rs 16.88 lakh. The one-above base Excite Pro variant of MG ZS EV is now available at a starting price of Rs 18,49,800. That’s a saving of Rs 48,000, as compared to the earlier pricing of Rs 18,97,800 (all prices Ex-sh).

Buyers choosing the top variants, Exclusive Plus or Essence, stand to maximize the savings. The Exclusive Plus variant of MG ZS EV is now available at Rs 19,49,800. That’s a massive Rs 4.15 lakh drop in pricing, as compared to Rs 23,64,800 quoted earlier. The top Essence variant of MG ZS EV is now available at a starting price of Rs 20,49,800. Savings are Rs 4.44 lakh, as compared to the old price of Rs 24,93,800 (Ex-sh).

MG has mentioned that this more accessible price point for ZS EV is part of a special one-time limited period offer. However, an exact timeline of how long the offer will be available has not been provided. This offer is likely to be available throughout June at least, or as per stock availability.

Buyers should probably approach their nearest MG Motor dealer to get more details about the offer and its end date. MG ZS EV takes on rivals such as Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XUV 400 EV and BYD Atto 3. With the special price offer, the top variants of MG ZS EV can witness a sales boost. As of now, MG ZS EV is ranked fourth in MG car sales.

MG Motor EV sales

MG’s top selling product is currently the Windsor EV, which has also emerged as India’s top selling electric car. In May, Windsor EV sales were at 3,939 units. To maintain the sales momentum, MG had recently launched the Windsor Pro variant. It has a higher range and some additional features.

MG also offers the Comet EV, which is currently the second best selling MG electric car. In May, Comet EV registered sales of 823 units. ZS EV is the third bestselling MG electric car in India. In May, it registered sales of 360 units. With the special offer pricing, ZS EV could see higher sales in June. Electric cars currently contribute more than 80% to MG Motor’s India sales. In the future, MG will introduce multiple new models in India. It includes the MG S5, MG Cyberster and MG M9.