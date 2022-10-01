MG ZS EV Excite Base Variant Launch Price Rs 22.58 L – Price Hike

MG ZS EV Excite trim has been launched at Rs. 22.58 lakh and offers a larger 50.3 kWh battery like its top-spec Exclusive trim

MG entered 4W EV space with ZS EV which is sold in its facelifted form today. SAIC Motor owned MG Motor India is looking to expand its EV portfolio aggressively by venturing into sub Rs. 10 lakh EV segment with Wuling Air EV. This sub Rs. 10 lakh EV is likely to be the next hottest segment as it offers a very economical proposition when compared to similarly priced gasoline cars.

When MG launched ZS EV facelift earlier this year, both Excite and Exclusive trims were announced. However, only top-spec Exclusive was actually launched with Excite set to launch on a later date. Now seems to be the time for Excite trim launch and along with it, MG is also offering new interior options on Exclusive trims. Let’s take a look.

MG ZS EV Excite Base Model

When it was unveiled, base Excite trim was priced at Rs. 21.99 lakh and top-spec Exclusive trim was launched at Rs. 25.88 lakh. But now, MG has implemented a price hike. In effect, MG ZS EV Excite now costs Rs. 22.58 lakh and Exclusive from Rs. 26.49 lakh. Price hike amounts to Rs. 59,000 for Excite trim and Rs. 61,000 for Exclusive trim.

Due to lower pricing for Excite trim, it was speculated that MG would offer a smaller 44.5 kWh battery from pre-facelift model on Excite trim instead of larger 50.3 kWh battery offered with facelifted model. But as seen with type approval certificate, both Excite and Exclusive has the same 50.3 kWh battery and same GVW of 2060 kg.

This 50.3 kWh battery pack promises a driving range of 461 km on a single charge. This battery is coupled with an electric motor that makes 174 bhp and 280 Nm promising a 0-100 kph sprint in under 8.5 seconds. The battery alone weighs 396.9 kg and packs enough juice to travel a real-world range of around 350 km on a single charge.

Exclusive Trim New Upgrades

In terms of features on the new base Excite trim, it gets a 360-degree camera, hill-descent control, climate control, rear AC vents and the new i-Smart features. New i-Smart suite unlocks FOTA capability, Park+ native app for parking booking, MapMyIndia online navigation with live traffic updates, Discover app, and live weather among many others. MG ZS EV supports Tata Power charging grid.

For Exclusive trim, MG is now offering an Iconic Ivory option interior trim option which livens the cabin considerably over the darker shades offered previously. Exclusive trim gets the same i-Smart features mentioned above.

Exclusive trim also offers niceties like panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, rear driver assist and many more. MG ZS EV Excite trim is now a better rival for XUV400 and Tata Nexon EV Max. Even though it costs more than both its rivals, MG ZS EV offers a larger battery. Hence more range and performance.