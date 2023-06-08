MG ZS EV Orders – BluSmart Books 500 Units for Seamless Ride-Hailing

MG ZS EV Orders: Empowering India’s Electric Mobility Revolution, this time in collab with BluSmart

MG Motor India, in collaboration with BluSmart, is leading the charge in electrifying mobility with their latest venture. The partnership fosters the faster adoption of sustainable mobility and the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in India.

As part of this initiative, MG ZS EV orders from BluSmart Mobility stands at 500 units. This will serve well to expand its premium fleet and cater to a growing number of consumers.

Charge Up and Go: BluSmart Taps into MG ZS EVs for Seamless Ride-Hailing

At the heart of the MG ZS EV lies its advanced technology battery, boasting a remarkable capacity of 50.3kWH. Its prismatic cell battery not only meets safety norms but also offers a generous range of 461 kilometres* on a single charge. The motor delivers an impressive 176PS. This choicest electric car goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.5 seconds. Functionality and dependability make it a discernible vehicle.

One of the key advantages of the MG ZS EV is its battery that makes for a great range. And extended battery life. A USP for consumers, as they can embark on longer journeys without worrying about frequent recharging. Positive feedback and wide appreciation from customers is a testament to the SUV’s advanced features, attractive design, and impressive range. More than 10k units of ZS EV have already been sold in India.

Charging into a Sustainable Future: BluSmart’s MG ZS EV Partnership

BluSmart’s decision to integrate the MG ZS EV into its ride-hailing service highlights their commitment to promoting sustainable mobility. With an expanded presence in major cities like Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, BluSmart is set to create a significant impact. Focus on EVs encourages more consumers to transition to electric mobility.

The collaborative effort between MG Motor India and BluSmart serves as a logical example of how partnerships can drive positive change. By combining their strengths, they are not only boosting the EV market but also addressing the pressing need to reduce carbon emissions and create a greener future.

Driving Change, One Kilometre at a Time: Transforming the Landscape of electric cars

The collective mission of faster adoption of sustainable mobility and the EV ecosystem in India gains further momentum. The latest MG ZS EV orders further empower India’s electric mobility progress.

Anmol Singh Jaggi, Co-Founder and CEO, BluSmart, said, “Our partnership with MG Motor India comes at an important milepost as we rapidly expand our operations in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru. The addition of 500 MG ZS EVs expands our premium fleet, enabling us to cater to more consumers and encourage their transition to electric mobility.”