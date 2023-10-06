MG ZS EV Prices Slashed – Celebrates 100-year Anniversary

The new pricing for MG ZS EV allows for a wider reach for customers and increase popularity

Launched in India in 2020, MG ZS EV has emerged as one of the popular electric vehicle offerings . MG Motor later introduced a facelifted version ZS EV with a bigger battery . India’s electric car market is showing vast potential, something that MG will be aggressively targeting with exciting offers as part of its 100-year celebrations .

MG ZS EV Prices slashed

The company’s first EV is now getting a massive price cut that will appeal to EV buyers. MG calls it India’s first fully-electric internet SUV. MG offered ZS EV in three trim levels – Excite, Exclusive and Exclusive Pro. The starting price for this electric SUV is now Rs. 22.88 lakh (ex-sh) for the base Excite variant. Which is Rs. 50,000 less than before.

If this doesn’t excite you enough, MG has slashed prices of Exclusive by Rs. 2.3 lakh (ex-sh) and Exclusive Pro by Rs. 2 lakh (ex-sh). Exclusive trim now starts from Rs. 24.99 lakh (ex-sh) and Exclusive Pro starts from Rs. 25.89 lakh (ex-sh). Both Exclusive and Exclusive Pro get Iconic Ivory interior finish option too.

There is a premium aura on the inside with extensive use of soft-touch plastics, an appealing dashboard layout centre, a techy-looking infotainment system and modern features and creature comforts. Apple Carplay, Android Auto and i-Smart connected car tech are notable elements.

In terms of safety, MG ZS EV comes with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite as its ICE counterpart Astor. The SUV has Autonomous Level 2 system comprising speed assist system, lane function, rear-drive assist, adaptive cruise control and front collision warning, among others.

MG Hector revised prices

MG ZS EV comes with a 50.3 kWh battery pack. In comparison, the current model is offered with a 44.5kWh lithium-ion battery that claims a certified range of 461 km on a single charge. However, true range will vary based on various external variables.

The electric motor makes 174 bhp of max power and 280 Nm of peak torque. MG is also offering a revised pricing with Hector SUV. The base model Hector now starts at an attractive Rs. 14.72 lakh (ex-sh) and the most affordable diesel variant costs Rs. 17.98 lakh (ex-sh). These prices are for a limited period and are likely to last till October end.

While MG ZS EV rivals Hyundai Kona EV and upcoming Creta EV and Citroen eC3 Aircross, Hector has a wider range of rivals. These include Tata’s upcoming Harrier and Safari facelifts, along with Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar and more.