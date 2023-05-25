MG ZS EV Sales Milestone of 10,000 units – Electrifying the Road, Rising Popularity, Sales Success

MG ZS EV Sales Soar, 10k units and Counting – Unleashing Power and Performance for Sustainable Driving

MG ZS EV is a forerunner in the world of electric vehicles in India. With MG ZS EV sales reported at 10,000 units, and counting, this remarkable car is redefining the way we travel. Available in two variants, Excite and Exclusive, ZS EV ties together style, performance, and sustainability.

At the heart of the MG ZS EV lies a cutting-edge 50.3kWh prismatic cell battery. This powerhouse enables you to cover an impressive distance of 461 kms* in a single charge, making range anxiety a thing of the past. Moreover, the ZS EV meets global safety standards, including ASIL-D, IP69K, and UL2580, ensuring a secure and reliable driving experience. EV market trends indicate a shift towards sustainable transportation, with increasing market share and widespread adoption of electric vehicles as people embrace the benefits of cleaner and greener mobility options.

Elevate Your Drive: MG ZS EV’s Intuitive Infotainment and Digital Cluster

Step inside the MG ZS EV, and you’ll be greeted by a 25.7cm HD touchscreen infotainment system. With this intuitive interface, controlling your music, navigation, and vehicle settings becomes effortless. Complementing the infotainment system is a full digital cluster equipped with a 17.78cm embedded LCD screen, providing you with real-time information about your driving experience.

The MG ZS EV is designed to prioritize comfort and convenience. It features a dual-pane panoramic sky roof. The car’s interior is equipped with a PM 2.5 filter. With the rear AC vent, everyone in the vehicle can enjoy a pleasant and cool atmosphere.

Powering Up Anywhere: MG ZS EV’s Range of Charging Options

Embracing the era of connectivity, ZS EV comes with MG i-SMART, offering an impressive array of 75+ connected car features. With the digital key using Bluetooth tech, you can lock, unlock, and start your vehicle without the need for a physical key. Rear drive assist, along with the 360? around view camera and rear parking sensors, ensures a hassle-free parking experience.

MG ZS EV provides you with six charging options, including DC super-fast chargers and AC fast chargers. You can conveniently access an AC fast charger at MG dealerships, while a portable charger is also included with the vehicle. ZS EV owners can have a charger installed at their homes or offices. Convenient charging options further boosts electric vehicle adoption.

Power and Efficiency United: MG Leading the Electric Race

Beneath its elegant exterior, the MG ZS EV houses a powerful motor with 176PS of power. This translates to exhilarating acceleration, taking you from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds. With its dynamic performance and instant torque delivery, the ZS EV delivers a convenient driving experience.

Electric car sales have been steadily rising, reflecting the growing demand for electric vehicles worldwide. This is in tandem with the government’s goals of increasing EV market share. With MG ZS EV sales reaching the import 10k unit milestone, all eyes are now on the manufacturer’s small MG Comet EV smart car.