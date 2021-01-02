MG ZS Petrol SUV Scores 5 Star Safety Rating In ASEAN NCAP – Creta Rival

Facelifted MG ZS petrol SUV latest model has now been crash tested by ASEAN NCAP

MG is readying itself to enter in the mid sized SUV segment in India later this year. It plans to bring in the petrol powered facelifted ZS SUV in India which will be competing with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

ASEAN NCAP Safety Rating

Ahead of the launch, ASEAN NCAP results of the 2020 ZS SUV have been published. The ZS SUV has received a spectacular 5-star safety rating in the latest ASEAN NCAP test. The test was conducted on ZS units which were manufactured in Thailand and were meant for both Thailand and Vietnam markets. In the Adult Safety parameter the ZS had scored 44.82 while in the Child Occupant safety parameter the ZS scored 20.90.

It is to be noted that the ZS which will be launched in India will not be an import unit. Instead, the ZS will be manufactured in-house at MG’s Gujrat plant. Hence, the safety ratings of the ASEAN NCAP aren’t relevant for the safety ratings of the India-made ZS. However, it is safe to presume that if similar quality of construction is planned for the Indian units, the Indian units too shall score well in safety tests.

Competitors

None of the current competitors of MG ZS in the Indian market can boast of a perfect 5-star safety rating. The previous generation Creta had scored a 4-star safety rating while the current generation Kia Seltos had recently scored a 3-star safety rating. International spec Kia Seltos scored a 5 star rating.

Though MG ZS for India is also not tested yet. So no car in this segment in India currently has a 5 star rating. It is also to be noted that GNCAP tests India-spec cars as per Global NCAP test norms while the ASEAN NCAP test norms differ slightly.

India-bound ZS Specs

Talking about the upcoming 2021 ZS for India, the SUV will be based upon the facelifted 2020 ZS which was launched in select markets last year. The 2020 ZS happens to be a facelift of the current generation model and features an aggressive exterior design including new set of alloy wheels.

The test mules which have been spotted in India too featured the latest design and alloys, hence confirming that India will be getting the facelifted version of the ZS SUV. Under the hood, the ZS might feature two petrol engine options, a 1.5 litre (120 PS/150 Nm) naturally aspirated engine and a 1.3 litre (163 PS/230 Nm) turbocharged petrol motor. The naturally aspirated engine will mostly get mapped to a 6-speed AT and the 1.5 litre is expected to get a 5-speed MT and a CVT.

Exact transmission related details are still under wraps, which will start revealing closer to the launch. MG is expected to adopt an aggressive pricing strategy for the ZS and pricing might start around the INR 8-9 lakhs mark.