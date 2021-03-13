Microlino Two Seater Electric Car To Enter Production This Year

The compact urban Microlino from Switzerland-based Micromobility Systems AG, borrows inspiration from the Isetta microcar

Microlino EV is finally ready for the roads. It has been under development for many years and was set to be showcased at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show which got cancelled. Now the Microlino 2.0 is set to enter production, in Sep this year.

It has received some modifications as against its earlier prototype for better safety and the company even released an image comparing the 1.0 with the updated and safer 2.0 model and a video that draws attention to its design and interior makeup. Below is the 2.0 Prototype of the upcoming Microlino EV.

Microlino electric two seater weighs 513 kgs and has a maximum speed of 90 km/h. It is priced from 12,000 euros (approx Rs 10.42 lakh) and developed to offer just the right amount of space and range. The makers claim that their new EV can be charged in a matter of 4 hours from a domestic plug point.

Microlino Design

Having made its online debut in 2020, the Microlino EV borrows inspiration from the BMW Isetta, built from 1956-1962. It gets a single front mounted door and protruding headlamps. It gets a steel and aluminum body for better rigidity and rides on black steel wheels while suspension has been tuned to offer a comfortable ride.

The cabin is kept simple and minimalistic. It houses a digital display offering vital information, a dashboard with a horizontal bar onto which phones and wireless speakers can be mounted and a bench type seat for two passengers.

The steering column is fixed to the floor and not on the door as was seen on the Isetta. Due to the compact size of the Microlino EV, it will allow users to exit straight onto the pavement and parking can be made possible in the most miniscule of spaces.

Production Plans

Micromobility Systems AG plans to build 5 such models for testing before entering production. Pre-production is set to commence from Sep 2021. They expect to receive EU type-approval in August prior to commencing series production in September while deliveries could be made by the end of this year.

Set to be priced at €12,000 (Rs.10.42 lakhs), the Microlino EV is positioned to compete with the Citroen Ami One. At this price point, it will be more expensive than the Renault Twizy (€7,350) but cheaper as compared to the Smart EQ (€22,000).

Microlino EV could also be offered on urban car share basis as is seen in the case of Renault’s new Mobilize EZ-1 two-seater. Micromobility could sell this new EV in markets of Europe and China but not in the US markets where it is unlikely to pass US crash tests.