Mid Size Sedan Sales April 2021 – Honda City Regains No 1, Beats Verna And Ciaz

After losing to Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz in March 2021, Honda City has regained the No position in April 2021

Mid-size sedan sales report for in April 21 sees the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz in top three spots. Unlike other months, sales cannot be compared YoY as the month of April 2020 saw complete lockdown as a result of which not a single car in any segment was sold in the country.

Topping the list of best-selling sedans in the mid-size segment was the Honda City beating its rivals Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz by a sizeable margin. Sales of the City sedan stood at 3,128 units, leaping 284 percent MoM as compared to 815 units sold in March 2021.

Hyundai Verna At No 2

Hyundai Verna was at No. 2 with sales of 2,550 units. It suffered a de-growth of 8 percent as against 2,778 units sold in March 21. The Hyundai Verna was the largest-selling mid-size sedan in India in March 2021. It is priced between Rs 9.11 lakh and Rs 15.20 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz finished third on the list of best-selling mid-size sedans with sales of 1,567 units sold during the past month. MoM sales however dipped 4 percent as against 1,628 units sold in March 21.

There is also a Toyota badged Maruti Ciaz sedan set for launch in the coming months. The Toyota Ciaz is set to be priced similarly as the Maruti badged model. It is said that the new Toyota Ciaz will replace the Yaris in the company lineup.

Skoda Rapid, Toyota Yaris, VW Vento

Three models, Skoda Rapid, Toyota Yaris and VW Vento also featured on the list of best 6 mid-size sedans sold in April 2021. However, sales of each of these failed to cross the 1000 unit mark.

Rapid sales stood at 848 units while there were 285 units of the Yaris sold and 170 units of the Volkswagen Vento. Rapid sales had stood at 903units in March 2021, resulting in a significant MoM sales increase of 6 percent. The Skoda Rapid is currently the most affordable C-segment sedan in the country priced from Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 13.29 lakh for its top spec variant.

There is a new 2021 Skoda Rapid in the making set to be launched early 2022. It will be positioned on the MQB A0 IN platform and has been spied on test with camouflage. There is also a 2022 VW Vento set for launch in Q1 2022 and likely to be named ‘Virtus’.