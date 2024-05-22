Top 10 Mid Size SUVs April 2024 – Scorpio, XUV700, Harrier, Hector, Safari, Alcazar

Mahindra’s two mid-size SUVs, Scorpio/N and XUV700 were solely responsible of capturing a massive 75% share of this list

Following our earlier reports on sub-4m SUV sales (Nexon, Brezza and Sonet) and compact SUVs (Creta, Grand Vitara, Seltos and HyRyder) for April 2024, we now analyze sales of SUVs in the mid-size segment (4.4m to 4.7m). Mid-size SUV sales saw a YoY growth of 11.29% to 20,027 units in April 2024, up from 25,183 units sold in April 2023. This was a volume growth of 2,844 units. MoM sales however dipped by 5.69% over 29,719 units sold in March 2024.

Mid-size SUV YoY Sales April 2024

The mid-size SUV segment was commanded by the Mahindra Scorpio/N and XUV700 both of which claimed a 75% share of total sales. It was particularly the Scorpio that saw an impressive 53.97% YoY growth to 14,807 unit sales in the past month, up from 9,617 units sold in April 2023 to command a 52.83% share. Scorpio/N was also the 6th best-selling car in India in April 2024.

Another popular model from Mahindra stables was the XUV700, sales of which improved by 28.95% YoY. Sales which had stood at 4,757 units in April 2023 grew to 6,134 units in the past month. The XUV700 range is also continually being updated and recently the company introduced the 2024 Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition followed by the XUV700 MX 7-seater variant. MG Hector/Plus has posted a 41.57% YoY decline in sales to 1,813 units, down from 3,103 units sold in May 2023 while Tata Harrier (1,746 units) and Safari (1,716 units) have also seen sales weaken by 37.26% and 15.43% respectively on a YoY basis.

Sales also waned for the Hyundai Alcazar by as much as 40.16% to 1,219 units from 2,037 units sold in May 2023. This could be on account of buyers awaiting the Alcazar facelift. It has been spied on test and expected to bring in several improvements over its earlier counterpart.

Premium Mid-size SUV Sales April 2024

Jeep Compass sales grew by 6.02% to 282 units while Hyundai Tucson saw a 63.45% YoY decline. The VW Tiguan however, received a great deal of attention with 108 units sold last month, a 248.39% YoY growth from just 31 units sold in May 2023. It was the Citroen C5 Aircross that trailed this list with just 1 unit sold last month, a 90% YoY decline from 10 units sold in May 2023.

Mid-size SUV MoM Sales April 2024

On a month on month (MoM) basis, mid-size SUV sales dipped by 5.69% from 29,719 units sold in March 2024. This was a volume de-growth of 1,692 units with most models on this list suffering a setback except for the Tucson and Tiguan. Mahindra Scorpio/N and XUV 700 headed this list with a 2.27% and 7.22% MoM decline while MG Hector sales dipped 3.92%.

Tata Harrier and Safari both experienced a drop in MoM demand by 15% and 16.82% respectively when compared to April 2024 sales. It was also a 14.15% dip in sales for the Hyundai Alcazar from 1,420 units while Jeep Compass sales were also down 14.29% over 329 units sold in March 2024.

The next best-selling mid-size SUV, Hyundai Tucson however, has seen outstanding gain on a MoM basis as sales zoomed 82.73% to 201 units in April 2024 from 110 units sold in March 2024. VW Tiguan too was well received with a 14.89% MoM growth from 94 units in March 2024 to 108 units in the past month.