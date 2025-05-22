Mid-Size SUV Sales April 2025 – Scorpio, XUV700, XEV 9e, Safari, Harrier

Mahindra commanded top 3 spots with the Scorpio/N, XUV700 and XEV 9e together holding an 84.08% market share

In our previous reports on SUVs, we covered both compact SUVs and sub-compact segments. We now evaluate sales in the mid-size segment and its increased performance in the country through April 2025. While both compact and sub-compact SUVs have shown a decline in MoM sales, the mid-size segment has posted outstanding demand.

Mid-size SUVs fall within the dimensions of 4.4m to 4.7m. In the past month, once again it was the Scorpio/N, XUV700 and XEV 9e that have dominated sales charts. There were also two newcomers to the segment, those being the Mahindra XYV 93 and Citroen C5 Aircross.

Mid-Size SUV April 2025 – YoY Comparison

Total sales in this segment stood at 29,479 units, up 5.18% when compared to 28,027 units sold in April 2024. This related to a 1,452 unit volume increase. On a MoM basis, sales improved by 6.29% over 27,734 units sold in March 2025.

Mahindra had three of its offerings in top order with Scorpio/N showing off resilient YoY performance. Sales grew by 4.91% to 15,534 units up from 14,807 units sold in April 2024 to command a strong 52.70% market share. It was followed by the XUV700 which also saw improved YoY sales at 6,811 units, up 11.04% from 6,134 unit sales in the same month last year. The new Mahindra XEV 9e premium eSUV also added 2,441 units to total sales.

Thereafter, every other mid-size SUV on this list has seen declining YoY sales. Tata Safari sales dipped 21.91% to 1,340 units while Hyundai Alcazar sales were down 16.57% to 1,017 units. Tata Harrier too suffered a 42.04% sales setback last month with 1,012 unit sales, a de-growth of 734 units from 1,746 units sold in April 2024.

Sales of MG Hector/Plus fell by 46.11% to 977 units while there had been 1,813 units sold in April 2024. Jeep Compass declined by 51.42% to 137n units while VW Tiguan sales were down 15.42% with just 91 units sold last month. Hyundai Tucson saw the highest YoY decline as compared to any other mid-size SUV, with a 67.66% YoY de-growth with 65 unit sales, down from 201 units sold in the same month last year. Citroen C5 Aircross added 54 units to total sales.

Mid-Size SUV April 2025 – MoM Comparison

Solid MoM sales were also reported for Scorpio/N with an 11.65% growth over 13,913 units sold in March 2025. Also from Mahindra stables, XUV700 saw a marginal decline of 0.58% from 6,851 units to 6,811 units MoM while XEV 9e posted a healthy 17.36% growth from 2,080 unit sales in March 2025 to 2,441 units last month.

Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Harrier continued to see lower demand. Safari sales were down 5.30% while Hyundai Alcazar dipped by 20.93% and Harrier sales too fell by 20% on a MoM basis. In April 2025, MG Hector experienced a significant rebound in sales, rising by 78.61% to reach 977 units, compared to 547 units sold in March 2025.

Jeep Compass saw a MoM decline of 3.52% to 137 units from 142 units. VW Tiguan, on the other hand, demonstrated remarkable demand. Sales went up 9000% to 91 units from just 1 unit sold in March 2025. The list also included VW Tucson with a 26.97% MoM decline to 65 units sold in April 2025 from 89 units sold in the previous month while sales of Citroen C5 Aircross stood at 54 units.