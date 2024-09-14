Mid Size SUV Sales Aug 2024 – Scorpio, XUV700, Safari, Harrier, Hector

Mahindra Scorpio/N and the XUV700 continued to command this segment with a combined market share of 76%

Following our earlier reports on top 10 compact SUV sales (4.2m – 4.4m) and sub-compact SUV sales (3.8 – 4 meter), we now assess sales in the mid-size SUV segment ( 4.4m -4.7m). Each of these segments have posted positive YoY and MoM growth, showing off a radical shift in consumer preferences towards larger and more road worthy offerings. The demand for SUVs certainly surpasses that of hatchbacks and sedans.

Mid-Size SUVs August 2024

While a large number of models on this list have posted impressive YoY and MoM growth, there were a few that suffered a decline. Total sales stood at 30,035 units in August 2024, up by 29.61% over 23,173 units sold in August 2023. MoM growth was 11.70% when compared to 26,890 units sold in July 2024.

Mahindra Scorpio/N continued to dominate this segment with 13,787 units sold last month, thus representing a 39.29% YoY growth to command a 45.90% share. This was a 3,889 unit volume improvement from 9,898 units sold in August 2023. The Scorpio/N also saw a 12.94% MoM growth from 12,237 units sold in July 2024.

Also from Mahindra stables was XUV700 with a 38.31% YoY and 15.94% MoM growth to 9,007 units sold in August 2024. This was over 6,512 units and 7,769 units sold in August 2023 and July 2024 respectively. The XUV700 currently commands a 29.99% market share.

Tata Safari and Harrier both saw YoY improvement in demand but declined on a MoM basis. Safari sales were up 91.46% to 1,951 units in the past month from 1,019 units sold in August 2023. MoM sales went down by 7.49% from 2,109 unit sales in July 2024. Harrier sales also grew by 12.02% YoY but declined by 4.97% MoM to 1,892 units. Tata Motors is currently offering hefty discounts across its portfolio with highest benefits on the Harrier and Safari through the month of September 2024.

MG Hector/Plus followed just a few units lower than the Harrier at 1,814 units, but represented an 11.90% YoY decline in demand when compared to 2,059 units sold in August 2023. Sales improved marginally by 1.91% on a MoM basis as against 1,780 units sold in July 2024.

Hyundai Alcazar sales also dipped 25.99% YoY to 1,105 units however, it saw a surge in demand on a MoM basis with sales improving by 88.89% over 585 units sold in July 2024. The Alcazar facelift has just entered showrooms showing off a host of feature updates both where its exterior and interior makeup is concerned. It however continues to draw power via the same engine lineup.

Hyundai Tucson, VW Tiguan, Citroen C5 – Face Decline

It was followed by the Jeep Compass. Sales went up by 62.79% YoY and by 31.46% on a MoM basis to 280 units thus improving market share to 0.93% from 0.79%. There were 172 units and 213 units sold in August 2023 and July 2024 respectively. Hyundai Tucson (125 units), Volkswagen Tiguan (73 units) and Citroen C5 Aircross (1 unit), each suffered severe YoY decline. The Tucson and Tiguan also suffered MoM de-growth while Citroen C5 Aircross had 0 units sold in July 2024.