Mid Size SUV Sales Aug 2025 – Scorpio, XUV700, XEV9e, Harrier, Alcazar, Safari, Hector

Most SUVs in this segment have suffered YoY and MoM decline in sales though Tata Harrier and Safari posted strong MoM demand

In our two earlier reports we listed out sales in the sub-4m SUVs (3.8–4m) and compact SUVs (4.2–4.4m). While both these segments have seen declining numbers, sales also fell sharply across the mid-size SUV category (4.4m–4.7m). New GST 2.0 came into effect from 22nd September 2025 which related to a steep price reduction, previously taxed between 45-50%, now attracting a uniform 40% GST.

Mid-Size SUV Sales August 2025

Total sales in this segment stood at 23,413 units in August 2025, a 22.05% YoY decline from 30,035 units sold in August 2024. This related to a dip in volume by 6,622 units. MoM sales also fell sharply by 19.15% from 28,960 units sold in July 2025.

Mahindra commanded the top two spots on this list with the Scorpio/N and XUV700. Scorpio/N sales fell by 28.63% YoY to 9,840 units from 13,787 units sold in August 2024. Currently commanding a 42.03% share on this list, the Scorpio also suffered a MoM decline by 28.42% when compared to 13,747 units sold in July 2025. The XUV700 accounted for 4,956 unit sales last month, a 44.98% YoY and 29.74% MoM decline. Market share dipped to 21.17% from 24.36% held in July 2025.

The markets were brighter for Tata Harrier and its EV counterpart, sales of which improved to 3,087 units in August 2025. This was a 63.16% YoY growth from 1,892 unit sales of August 2024 while MoM sales were higher by 39.31% over 2,216 units sold in July. Mahindra XEV 9e at No. 4 saw 2,313 units sold last month which was a 6.05% MoM decline from 2,462 units sold in July. This relatively newcomer to the list has managed to surpass sales over the Tata Safari and Hyundai Alcazar by significant numbers while commanding a 9.88% market share.

Tata Safari, though it suffered a 23.68% YoY decline to 1,489 units in August 2025, it did witness increased MoM performance as sales went up by 19.98% from 1,242 units sold in July 2025. Hyundai Alcazar on the other hand saw a rise in its YoY sales by 7.42% to 1,187 units. However, its MoM sales fell by 16.35%.

Sub-500 Unit Sales August 2025

With sales in the sub-500 unit segment was the MG Hector/Plus with 379 units sold last month. It has seen a hefty fall by 79.11% from 1,814 unit sales in August 2024 while MoM sales dipped by 34.54% from 579 units sold in July 2025. Jeep Compass sales were down by 65.36% YoY and 24.81% MoM to 97 units. Hyundai Tucson (57 units) and Volkswagen Tiguan (8 units) also faced significantly lower YoY and MoM sales while there were 0 sales of the Citroen C5 Aircross in the past month.