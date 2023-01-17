Mid Size SUV Sales Dec 2022 – XUV700, Safari, Hector, Tucson, Compass

The mid-size SUV segment saw the Scorpio increase its sales by a massive 298.58 percent thanks to the recent launch of the new Scorpio N

SUV sales are on the rise in India. In the earlier post, we took a look at the Sub-compact (sub 4m) SUV sales (Nexon, Brezza, Sonet, Venue, etc) and compact SUV sales (Creta, Seltos, G Vitara, Kushaq, etc). Today, we will take a look at the mid-size SUV sales Dec 2022. SUVs in the mid-size segment grew YoY but dipped on a MoM basis.

Total sales in this segment stood at 19,954 units in Dec 2022, up from 12,684 units sold in Dec 2021. This was a 57.32 percent growth with volumes increasing by 7,270 units. MoM sales on the other hand dipped 4.73 percent from 20,945 units sold in Nov 2022. Mahindra SUVs (Scorpio / N + XUV700) take the top 2 spot, with a market share of over 63%. Tata SUVs (Harrier + Safari) market share is at 18% while that of MG (Hector + Plus) has a 7.9 % market share.

Mid Size SUV Sales Dec 2022

Mahindra commanded the top 2 spots in this list with the Scorpio and XUV700. Scorpio sales increased 298.58 percent to 7,003 units in Dec 2022, up from 1,757 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales also saw an increase of 8.49 percent from 6,455 units sold in Nov 2022. Scorpio range includes Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N. It currently commands a 35.10 percent share on this list, up from 30.82 percent held in Nov 2022. From Jan 2023, Mahindra has increased prices of the Mahindra Scorpio N. It now starts from a base price of Rs 12.74 lakh for the petrol variant going upto Rs 24.05 for top of the line diesel trim (ex-sh).

Mahindra XUV700 has posted a 41.28 percent YoY growth to 5,623 units in Dec 2022, up from 3,980 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales dipped marginally by 1.37 percent from 5,701 units sold in Nov 2022. Market share improved from 27.22 percent to 28.18 percent MoM. With high demand and long waiting periods, Mahindra is set to increase production of both the Scorpio N and XUV700 along with the Thar and Bolero. Production will be increased from 4,000 units per month seen in Q4 FY22 to 6,000 units per month in Q4 FY23.

Tata Harrier was the 3rd best selling mid-size SUV in Dec 2022. Sales stood at 2,128 units in the past month, down 4.74 percent when compared to 2,234 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales improved just marginally by 0.42 percent from 2,119 units sold in Nov 2022. Tata Harrier electric SUV was showcased at the 2023 Auto expo along with new Dark Edition.

MG Hector and Hector Plus sales improved by 29.63 percent YoY to 1,575 unit in Dec 2022, up from 1,215 units sold in Dec 2021. This was a 360 unit growth with a 7.89 percent market share. MoM sales however fell by 11.17 percent from 1,773 units sold in Nov 2022. 2023 Hector facelift has been launched. It gets the much awaited ADAS feature which was thus far only seen on the XUV700 in this segment.

Tata Safari Sales – YOY and MoM Growth

Tata Safari increased both YOY and MoM to 1,502 units in Dec 2022, up from 1,481 units sold in Dec 2021 and 1,437 units sold in Nov 2022. Alcazar sales grew YoY by 47.50 percent to 1,478 units, up from 1,002 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales however, fell 42.40 percent from 2,566 units sold in Nov 2022.

In the premium Mid-size SUV segment, Jeep Compass sales dipped 47.16 percent YoY and 12 percent MoM to 484 units while there were also 130 units of the VW Tiguan sold last month posting a 225 percent YoY and 71.05 percent MoM growth. The list also included Citroen C5 Aircross of which 19 units were sold in Dec 2022 and Hyundai Tucson with 12 units sold in Dec 2022, both of which have seen sales dip on YoY and MoM basis.