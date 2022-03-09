Mid Size SUV Sales Feb 2022 – Carens, XUV700, Harrier, Alcazar, Hector

Kia Carens sweeps the mid-size UV segment in February 2022 with sales of 5,109 units

Sub 4 meter or the sub-compact SUV space (Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Sonet, XUV300) has the highest demand. This is followed by Compact SUV space (Creta, Seltos, Kushaq, Taigun). Then comes the mid-size SUV space, which has pretty much come into existence rather recently.

While at one time, all eyes were set on the Jeep Compass, where sales is concerned, numbers have mostly been towards the bottom of the sales chart. Though for the brand, it is this car that has fostered the manufacturer’s presence in India. The segment has consistently seen new entrants. This has helped overall segment sales to grow considerably in a few short years.

Mid Size SUV Sales Feb 2022 – Carens Takes Lead

Not surprisingly, in February 2022, Kia Carens topped the chart at 5,109 units sold. The numbers aren’t unexpected considering the sales boost most new launches garner. Following launch, Kia reported improved sales in February 2022 for the considerable volume contribution by Carens. MoM sales growth is considerable, up from 575 units. Volume gain stood at 4,534 units.

Mahindra XUV700, which was usually the no 1 in the segment for the past few months, has slipped to No 2 for Feb 2022. XUV700 sales for January and February are at a plateau at similar numbers of 4,138 units, and 4,119 units. For the manufacturer, XUV700 initial demand has helped bolster sales.

Tata Harrier MoM sales fell by 3.07 percent at 2,619 units, down from 2,702 units. Volume loss was at less than a 100 units. Alcazar sales stood at 2,516 units. In January, this number was as high as 3,168 units. MoM sales decline stood at 20.58 percent. Volume loss is reported at 652 units. MoM Hector sales are up at 3.09 percent at 2,102 units, up from 2,039 units.

Tata Safari sales are up at 1,919 units, up from 1,210 units sold in Jan ’22. Volume gain stood at 709 units. Compass sales at the tailend stood at 1,020 units, up from 861 units the month earlier. Sales growth stood at 18.47 percent.

Total segment sales is up at almost 20k units at 19,423 units, up from 14,674 units. Volume loss stood at 4,749 units. Carens market share is up at 26.30 units in February, even better than XUV700. The latter enjoyed a market share of 21.30 units. Harrier and Alcazar sales accounted for the next 25 percent of market share. Hector MS was at just below 11 percent. Safari MS stood at just below 10 percent. Compass MS stood at 5.25 percent.

MG vs Tata in mid-size SUV segment

While all eyes are on Kia Carens at present, MG Hector and Tata Harrier continue to keep enthusiasts hooked. Where sales is concerned, numbers were much closer in February 2021 than in 2022. At the time, Harrier and Safari sales totaled 3,737 units and Hector and Hector Plus sales accounted for 3,662 units.

In February 2021, Tata Harrier sales stood at just over 2k units. YoY growth is reported at 29 percent at volume growth of 589 units. Safari sales improved from 1,707 units in Feb ’21 at volume gain of 212 units at 12.42 percent growth. YoY combined Tata sales in the segment rose from 3,737 units at volume gain of 801 units at 21.43 percent growth. MG Hector and Hector Plus volume loss since last Feb stood at 1,560 units at 42.60 percent decline.

YoY total sales for the month fell to 6,640 units, down from 7,399 units at volume loss of 759 units at 10.26 percent decline. MoM stotal sales rose from 5,951 units at volume gain of just below 700 units. Growth stood at 11.58 percent. MoM total Harrier and Safari sales improved 16 percent at volume gain of 626 units, up from 3.9k units. MoM MG Hector and Hector Plus sales growth is reported at 3.09 percent at volume gain of 63 units.