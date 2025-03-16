Mid Size SUV Sales Feb 2025 – Scorpio, XUV700, Harrier, Safari, Hector, Alcazar

After taking a look at the sub 4m SUV and Compact SUV (4.2-4.4m) segment, let us now take a look at sales in the mid-size SUV segment (4.4m to 4.7m). This segment recorded total sales of 28,204 units in February 2025, marking a 7.18% decline compared to 30,386 units sold in February 2024. Mahindra continues to dominate the segment, while Tata and MG saw steep declines.

Mid Size SUV Sales Feb 2025 – YoY Comparison

Mahindra Scorpio and Scorpio N retained the top spot with 13,618 units, though sales dropped 9.52% YoY from 15,051 units last year. The XUV700, on the other hand, saw a positive growth of 14.08%, selling 7,468 units compared to 6,546 units in Feb 2024. A significant addition was Mahindra’s all-electric XEV 9e, with 2,205 units sold. Customer deliveries of the new XEV 9e will start this week.

Tata Motors faced a sharp decline, with the Safari dropping 41.01% YoY to 1,562 units, down from 2,648 units last year. The Harrier saw an even steeper drop of 46.29%, selling 1,376 units compared to 2,562 units in Feb 2024. Hyundai’s Alcazar remained relatively stable, declining only 2.02% YoY, with 1,264 units sold.

MG Hector and Hector Plus experienced the most drastic fall, plummeting 71.80% YoY to 515 units, compared to 1,826 units last year. The Jeep Compass also declined by 41.18%, selling just 120 units. Hyundai’s premium Tucson dropped 53.50%, while Volkswagen Tiguan sales fell sharply by 98.04%. Citroen’s C5 Aircross recorded just one unit sold in Feb 2025.

Mid Size SUV Sales Feb 2025 – MoM Comparison

The segment saw a 6.02% month-on-month (MoM) decline in February 2025, with total sales dropping from 30,011 units in January to 28,204 units in February. While Mahindra remained the segment leader, its key models saw declines, while MG and Hyundai posted slight gains.

Mahindra Scorpio and Scorpio N saw an 11.81% MoM drop from 15,442 units in January. XUV700 also fell by 11.08%, with 7,468 units sold compared to 8,399 units in January. However, Mahindra’s electric entry, the XEV 9e, nearly doubled its sales with a 93.93% MoM surge, increasing from 1,137 units to 2,205 units.

Among Tata models, the Safari remained steady, growing marginally by 0.90%, with 1,562 units sold compared to 1,548 units in January. The Harrier saw a 7.53% decline, dropping from 1,488 units to 1,376 units. Hyundai’s Alcazar slipped by 3.51%, while the Tucson recorded a 14.06% increase, albeit with low volumes (73 units in February vs. 64 in January).

MG’s Hector and Hector Plus posted a 14.70% MoM growth, with 515 units sold in February compared to 449 in January. Jeep Compass dropped significantly by 30.64%, selling only 120 units compared to 173 units the previous month. Volkswagen Tiguan doubled its sales, albeit from 1 to 2 units, while Citroen’s C5 Aircross saw its first unit dispatched in February.