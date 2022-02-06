Mid Size SUV Sales Jan 2022 – Harrier, Hector, Safari, XUV700, Alcazar

Month-on-Month sales of midsize SUVs grew 35 percent in January 2022 with the new Mahindra XUV700 heading the list

Mid-size SUV demand is on the rise and the segment is set to get more competitive with a host of upcoming launches in the New Year. The 7 models in the segment include the newly launched Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Harrier and Safari, MG Hector, Jeep Compass and the upcoming Kia Carens.

Mid Size SUV Sales Jan 2022 – XUV700 At Top

Sales in this segment in the past month saw a 39.36 percent MoM increase. Sales stood at 14,674 units in January 2022, up from 10,828 units sold in December 2021. The new Mahindra XUV700 has immediately taken charge of this segment, topping sales with 4,119 units sold in January 2022, up from 3,980 units sold in December 2021 relating to a 3.49 percent MoM growth.

The company has sold over 16,000 units of the XUV700 till date and waiting period extends to as much as 88 weeks in the case of top end variants. The XUV700 had seen a dip in share percentage from 40.15 percent held in November 2021 to 29.82 percent in December 2021.

Hyundai has also noted outstanding demand for the Alcazar, sales which stood at 3,168 units in January 2022, up 216.17 percent over 1,002 units sold in December 2021. Hyundai Alcazar holds a 21.59 percent share in this segment in December 2021. The Alcazar is priced from Rs 16.34 lakhs. It is presented in 6 variants with even the base Premium trim getting a host of features.

Kia Carens Enters

The new Kia Carens is yet to be launched in India but sales in January stood at 575 units. The company has started dispatching display and test drive units to dealers across India. In its first month, Carens held a 3.92 percent share in this segment.

The fourth product from Kia after the Seltos, Sonet and Carnival, the Kia Carens bookings have reached 7,738 units in the first 24 hours of the window being opened. The Carens will be presented in five broad trims of Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus. Launch is on 15th Feb 2022.

Jan 2022 – Tata Harrier vs MG Hector

Two close competitors in this segment are the Tata Harrier and MG Hector. Harrier sales in January 2022 stood at 2,702 units, up 20.95 percent over 2,234 units sold in December 2021. Harrier sales in January 2021 had stood at 2,210 units relating to a 22.26 percent YoY growth.

MG Hector sales increased substantially on a MoM basis to 2,039 units, up from 1,215 units sold in December 2021. Hector and Hector Plus had seen sales of 3,426 units in January 2021 relating to a 40.48 percent MoM de-growth. When comparing Hector/Hector Plus sales with that of Tata Harrier and Safari, it may be seen that there was notable disparity between the two in January 2022. Harrier and Safari sales stood at 3,912 units in January 2022 while sales of the MG Hector/Hector Plus were at 2,039 units.

However, this was not the case in January 2021 when MG Hector/Hector Plus saw sales of 3,426 units, while Tata Harrier and Safari sales were lower at 2,210 units. MoM sales have seen Harrier and Safari ahead at 3,715 units in December 2021 over 1,215 units of the MG Hector/Hector Plus. Total sales of these four competitors stood at 5,951 units in January 2022, up 20.71 percent over 4,930 units sold in December 2021 and up 5.59 percent YoY over 5,636 units sold in January 2021.

Tata Safari was the 5th best seller in this segment in January 2022 with 1,210 units sold, down 18.30 percent MoM over 1,481 units sold in December 2021. Safari sales cannot be compared on a YoY basis as its second gen model was launched in February 2021. Jeep Compass was 6th in the list with 861 units sold.