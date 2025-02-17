Mid Size SUV Sales Jan 2025 – Scorpio, XUV700, Harrier, Safari, Hector, Alcazar

After taking a look at the sub 4 meter and compact SUV sales, let us now see how the mid-size SUVs performed last month. The mid-size SUV segment (4.4m to 4.7m) witnessed a 7.59% decline in January 2025, with total sales dropping from 31,245 units in Jan 2024 to 28,874 units. While Mahindra SUVs continued their dominance, several models from Tata, MG, and Hyundai saw a dip in demand.

Mid Size SUV Sales Jan 2025 – YoY Comparison

Mahindra Scorpio & Scorpio N led the segment with 15,442 units, marking an 8.04% YoY growth from 14,293 units in January 2024. The XUV700 also registered a strong 16.56% YoY increase, selling 8,399 units compared to 7,206 units last year, reinforcing Mahindra’s stronghold in this category. On the other hand, Tata Safari struggled with 1,548 units, witnessing a 46.49% decline from 2,893 units a year ago. Its sibling, Tata Harrier, also suffered a 43.34% YoY drop, with sales falling to 1,488 units from 2,626 units in January 2024.

The Hyundai Alcazar recorded 1,310 units, down 28.30% YoY from 1,827 units last year. MG Hector & Hector Plus experienced the steepest drop among major players, with sales plummeting 75.29% YoY to 449 units from 1,817 units. The Jeep Compass also witnessed a decline, selling just 173 units, down 39.51% YoY from 286 units. Hyundai’s premium SUV, the Tucson, saw a 65.03% drop, with just 64 units sold in January 2025 compared to 183 units last year.

The Volkswagen Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross were nearly wiped out, with Tiguan managing only 1 unit compared to 113 units last year (-99.12% YoY), while the C5 Aircross recorded 0 sales, compared to 1 unit last January (-100% YoY).

Mid Size SUV Sales Jan 2025 – MoM Comparison

After a slow December 2024, the mid-size SUV segment (4.4m to 4.7m) bounced back in January 2025, recording a 13.53% MoM growth. Total sales increased from 25,434 units in December 2024 to 28,874 units in January 2025, driven primarily by Mahindra’s strong performance.

Mahindra Scorpio & Scorpio N witnessed the highest MoM growth, selling 15,442 units in January compared to 12,195 units in December, marking a 26.63% increase. The XUV700 also posted a 14.47% MoM rise, with sales climbing from 7,337 units to 8,399 units. Tata SUVs also saw improvements, with Safari sales rising by 11.77% MoM (from 1,385 units to 1,548 units) and Harrier growing by 13.85% MoM (from 1,307 units to 1,488 units).

However, Hyundai Alcazar experienced a minor dip of 2.38%, selling 1,310 units in January versus 1,342 units in December. The biggest decline came from MG Hector & Hector Plus, which saw a 67.30% MoM drop, with sales plummeting from 1,373 units to just 449 units.

Among premium SUVs, Jeep Compass remained largely unchanged with 173 units sold in January, down slightly from 175 units in December (-1.14%). Hyundai Tucson, however, showed an impressive 93.94% MoM growth, increasing from 33 units in December to 64 units in January. On the flip side, Volkswagen Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross saw sales almost disappear. Tiguan dropped from 195 units to just 1 unit (-99.49%), while C5 Aircross recorded 0 sales, down from just 1 unit last month (-100%).