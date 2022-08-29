Mid Size SUV Sales July 2022 – XUV700, Harrier, Alcazar, Hector, Safari

Mahindra XUV700 was the most sought after mid-size SUV in July 2022 which has resulted in 4.06 percent MoM growth

After taking a look at the sub-compact (sub 4m) and compact (Creta, Seltos) SUV sales in earlier post, let’s take a look at the performance of mid-size SUVs last month. Mid-size SUV sales in July 2022 posted a 42.44 percent YoY growth to 17,197 units. This was as compared to 12,073 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales also increased by 5.74 percent from 16,263 units sold in June 2022.

This segment of SUVs have become a hot favourite in the Indian market. Offered in 5, 6 and 7 seater options, and in petrol and diesel engine choices, these mid-size SUVs offer versatile choices to the India buyer. A number of SUVs in this segment are set to receive facelifts in the months ahead.

Best Selling Mid-Size SUVs in July 2022

Mahindra XUV700 led the sales charts in July 2022 with sales of 6,277 units and a 36.50 percent share. It was also a 4.23 percent MoM growth over 6,022 units sold in June 2022 when share percentage stood at 37.03. Mahindra XUV700 has been a success story from the time of launch in September 2021. It has long crossed the 1 lakh unit mark in terms of sales while monthly bookings average at around 10,000 units.

Tata Harrier, a 5 seater SUV available in a price range of Rs 14.69 – 22.05 lakh, was the second best-selling mid-size SUV in India in July 2022. Sales stood at 3,254 units in the past month, up 22.06 percent as compared to 2,666 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales improved by 7.93 percent from 3,015 units sold in June 2022. Tata Motors recently launch Jet Edition of Harrier.

Sales of Hyundai Alcazar were at 2,888 units in July 2022 relating to a 3.77 percent YoY de-growth. Sales had been at 3,001 units in July 2021. This was a 113 unit volume de-growth with a 16.79 percent share. MoM sales however, increased substantially by 45.42 percent from 1,986 units sold in June 2022 relating to a 902 unit volume growth. Share percentage had stood at 12.21 in June 2022. The Hyundai Alcazar facelift has also been spied on test with added feature which could also include ADAS so to make it more competitive.

MG Hector, Tata Safari, Jeep Compass

Next on the list of best-selling mid-size SUVs were the MG Hector, Tata Safari and Jeep Compass, each of which have posted YoY and MoM de-growth. MG Hector sales dipped 44.24 percent YoY to 1,988 units, down from 3,565 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales also fell 17.24 percent from 2,402 units sold in June 2022. The 2022 MG Hector has also been teased. Introduced in 2019, it received its first update in 2021 while the new-gen model could make its presence felt in October.

Tata Safari sales fell 3.29 percent YoY and 5.78 percent MoM to 1,761 units in July 2022. The company had sold 1,821 units in July 2021 and 1,869 units in June 2022. De-growth in sales of the Jeep Compass stood at 21.89 percent on a YoY basis to 710 units in July 2022 from 909 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales dipped 20.40 percent when compared to 892 units sold in June 2022. Share percent also dipped from 5.48 percent held in June 2022 to 4.13 percent in the past month.

Tucson sales grew by 53.15 percent YoY to 170 units in July 2022 from 111 units sold in July 2021 while there had been 0 units sold in June 2022. Lower down the list was also the Tiguan with 124 units sold last month, up 106.67 percent from 60 units sold in June 2022. Citroen C5 Aircross had 25 units sold in July 2022 up 47.06 percent over 17 units sold in June 2022.