Mid Size SUV Sales July 2024 – Scorpio, XUV700, Safari, Harrier, Hector, Compass

Mid-Size SUV Segment Sees Healthy Growth in July 2024 Led by Mahindra Scorpio and XUV700

The mid-size SUV segment in India, comprising vehicles ranging from 4.4 meters to 4.7 meters in length, recorded a total of 26,890 units sold in July 2024. This represents an 8.80% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to July 2023, where 24,716 units were sold. The segment is dominated by Mahindra, with its Scorpio/N and XUV700 models leading the charge.

Mid Size SUV Sales July 2024 – YoY Comparison

Mahindra Scorpio/N continued its strong performance, selling 12,237 units in July 2024. This marks a 16.30% YoY growth, with an increase of 1,715 units compared to July 2023. The Scorpio/N’s robust sales secured it a dominant 45.51% share of the mid-size SUV market, underscoring its popularity among Indian consumers.

Following closely, Mahindra XUV700 also posted impressive numbers, with 7,769 units sold in July 2024, reflecting a 25.79% YoY growth. The XUV700 gained 1,593 additional units compared to the previous year. This surge is attributed to Mahindra celebrating the third anniversary of the XUV700, during which the company offered significant price cuts of about ?2 lakhs on the AX7 range. The XUV700 now commands a 28.89% market share in this segment.

Tata Motors, with its Safari model, saw a 25.01% YoY growth in July 2024, selling 2,109 units, up by 422 units compared to July 2023. Tata has been offering exciting discounts on both the Safari and the Harrier, contributing to this positive performance. The Safari now holds a 7.84% share of the market.

However, Tata’s Harrier model experienced a slight decline in sales, with 1,991 units sold in July 2024, down by 4.83% YoY. Despite the discounts, the Harrier lost 101 units compared to July 2023 but still maintained a 7.40% market share. MG Motor’s Hector/Plus saw a decline in sales, with 1,780 units sold in July 2024, down by 15.36% YoY. This decrease of 323 units compared to July 2023 has reduced its market share to 6.62%.

Alcazar Sales Decline Ahead Of New Launch

Hyundai’s Alcazar faced a significant drop in sales, recording just 585 units sold in July 2024, down by 59.46% YoY. The decline of 858 units compared to the previous year can be attributed to Hyundai’s upcoming launch of a facelifted version of the Alcazar next month, which likely caused a slowdown in current model sales. Alcazar now holds a 2.18% share of the market.

In the premium category of mid-size SUVs, Jeep Compass sold 213 units in July 2024, reflecting a 23.10% YoY decline. Despite the drop, it still holds a 0.79% market share. Hyundai Tucson also faced a decline, with sales dropping by 46.03% YoY to 129 units, securing a 0.48% market share.

Similarly, Volkswagen Tiguan saw a 54.44% YoY decline, with 77 units sold, down by 92 units compared to July 2023. The Tiguan now holds a 0.29% share of the market. Citroen C5 Aircross saw the steepest decline, with zero units sold in July 2024, down from eight units in July 2023, resulting in a 100.00% YoY decrease.

Overall, the mid-size SUV segment continues to grow, driven primarily by the strong performance of Mahindra’s Scorpio/N and XUV700. While Tata’s Safari showed positive growth, other models like the Harrier and Hector/Plus faced challenges. The segment’s premium offerings, including the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and Volkswagen Tiguan, saw significant declines, highlighting the competitive pressures within this category.