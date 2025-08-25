Mid-Size SUV Sales July 2025 – Scorpio, XUV700, XEV9e, Harrier, Alcazar, Safari, Hector

Mahindra Scorpio/N Tops Mid-Size SUV Sales in July 2025, Secures 47.47% Market Share

Following our earlier coverage of sub-4m SUVs (3.8–4m) and compact SUVs (4.2–4.4m), attention now turns to the mid-size SUV category (4.4m–4.7m). This segment continues to show strong momentum, with demand rising steadily in recent months. Several upcoming launches are also expected to add further excitement.

Mahindra Dominates Mid-Size SUV Sales

In July 2025, total sales of mid-size SUVs stood at 28,960 units, a 7.70% YoY increase from 26,890 units sold in July 2024. Month-on-month (MoM), sales grew by 11.11% over 26,065 units sold in June 2025.

Mahindra maintained a commanding presence, with its SUVs occupying the top three spots — Scorpio/N, XUV700, and XEV 9e. Scorpio/N led the charge with 13,747 units sold, a 12.34% YoY growth over 12,237 units in July 2024. MoM sales were also up 7.90% from 12,740 units in June 2025, giving Scorpio/N nearly half the segment’s market share at 47.47%.

The XUV700 followed with 7,054 units, though sales declined 9.20% YoY from 7,767 units. However, it gained ground MoM, rising 13.81% from 6,198 units in June. The all-electric XEV 9e contributed 2,462 units, despite recording a 12.32% MoM decline. Collectively, these three Mahindra models commanded around 80% of the segment.

Tata Harrier, Safari and Hyundai Alcazar Gain Momentum

Tata Harrier, including the newly launched EV, posted 2,216 units, growing 11.30% YoY and a strong 76.01% MoM from 1,259 units in June. The Harrier EV has been particularly well received, with waiting periods stretching up to 30 weeks for certain variants.

Hyundai Alcazar also delivered robust growth, aided by its recent facelift earlier this year. With 1,419 units sold, sales surged 142.56% YoY from just 585 units last July, while MoM sales were up 20.87% over June 2025.

Tata Safari, on the other hand, faced challenges. Sales dropped 41.11% YoY to 1,242 units from 2,109 units, though MoM performance improved by 34.71% over 922 units in June.

Sub-1,000 Unit Mid-Size SUVs

In the lower-volume space, MG Hector managed 576 units but saw demand collapse by 67.47% YoY and 23.52% MoM. Jeep Compass fell to 129 units, a 39.44% YoY decline, while maintaining flat MoM performance.

Hyundai Tucson registered 84 units, down from 129 units in July 2024, but up 15% from June 2025. Volkswagen Tiguan recorded 28 units — a steep 63.64% YoY fall, though MoM sales improved significantly from just 5 units in June. Citroën C5 Aircross, however, reported zero sales in July 2025, continuing its downward trajectory.