Mid Size SUV Sales Mar 2022 – Carens, XUV700, Harrier, Hector, Safari

Demand for mid-size SUVs remained buoyant in March 2022, with the segment registering MoM growth of 21.28%

List of best selling mid-size SUVs has witnessed a significant churn in comparison to how things were in the year-ago period. Newer products like Carens and XUV700 have emerged bestsellers, commanding collective market share of more than 50%. Overall, the midsize SUV / UV segment recorded sales of 23,557 units in March 2022. In comparison, 19,423 units were sold in February 2022.

Mid Size SUV Sales Mar 2022 – Carens on top

If there was a secret to creating consecutive bestsellers, Kia is most likely to be aware of that. After Seltos and Sonet, Carens has emerged as another success story for the Korean carmaker. Launched earlier this year in February at a starting price of Rs 9 lakh, Carens had registered 50k bookings in just 25 days of launch.

Carens sales in March 2022 were at 7,008 units. MoM growth is 37.17%, as compared to 5,109 units sold in February. Market share is at 29.75%. Carens has a sporty profile and offers a multitude of segment-first features such as six airbags as standard across all variants. It remains to be seen if Carens will be able to maintain its sales momentum in coming months.

At number two in the list is Mahindra XUV700 with sales of 6,040 units in March. MoM growth is 45.96%, as compared to 4,138 units sold in February. Market share is at 25.64%. XUV700 sales could have been higher, but production has been impacted due to shortage of auto components.

In March, the company was delivering the SUV without a sequential turn indicator and 2nd key due to shortage of components. More than 80k buyers were awaiting delivery of their XUV700 in February. At number three is Hyundai Alcazar with sales of 2,502 units in March. MoM growth is marginally down by -0.56%, as compared to 2,516 units sold in February. Alcazar market share is at 10.62%.

Harrier & Safari vs. Hector & Hector +

At number four is Tata Harrier with sales of 2,491 units in March. MoM growth is down by -4.89%, as compared to 2,619 units sold in February. Harrier market share is at 10.57%. Tata Safari is fifth with sales of 2,227 units in March. MoM growth is up by 16.05%, as compared to 1,919 units sold in February. Market share is at 9.45%.

Hector is next with sales of 2,019 units in March. MoM growth is down by -3.95%, as compared to 2,102 units sold in February. Hector market share is at 8.57%. As compared to combined sales of Hector and Hector +, Harrier + Safari were comfortably ahead in March. Harrier + Safari have positive growth in both MoM and YoY terms. In comparison, Hector & Hector + have negative MoM as well as negative YoY growth. The latter is quite significant at -57.22%.

At number seven in the list is Jeep Compass with sales of 1,270 units in March. MoM growth is 24.51%, as compared to 1,020 units sold in February. Compass market share is at 5.39% in March 2022.