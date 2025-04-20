Mid Size SUV Sales Mar 2025, FY 2025 – Scorpio, XUV700, Alcazar, Safari, Harrier, Hector, Compass

After taking a look at the sub 4m SUV and compact SUV sales (4.2m-4.4m), let us now take a look at the the mid-size SUV segment in India (vehicles between 4.4m to 4.7m in length). This segment saw a marginal decline in March 2025, with total sales of 27,734 units, down by 6.68% from 29,719 units in March 2024. While Mahindra continued to dominate the space, other players witnessed varied performances.

Mid Size SUV Sales Mar 2025

At the top of the charts was the Mahindra Scorpio and Scorpio N, collectively contributing 13,913 units, though it was a YoY decline of 8.17% from 15,151 units. The Mahindra XUV700 held steady with 6,851 units, up 3.63% compared to 6,611 units last March. Adding fresh volume to Mahindra’s tally was its new electric SUV, the XEV 9e, with 2,080 units in its first few months on sale.

Hyundai Alcazar recorded 1,431 units, a slight increase of 0.77% from 1,420 units in March 2024. However, Tata’s offerings saw sharp declines — Safari sales dropped 31.41% to 1,415 units, while Harrier fell 38.41% to 1,265 units, compared to 2,063 and 2,054 units respectively last year.

MG Hector and Hector Plus continued their downward trend with only 547 units, down a staggering 71.01% from 1,887 units in March 2024. Similarly, the Jeep Compass reported 142 units, a 56.84% drop from last year’s 329 units. Among premium offerings, Hyundai Tucson posted 89 units, down 19.09%, while Volkswagen Tiguan nearly exited the chart with just 1 unit, compared to 94 units a year ago — a 98.94% decline. Citroen C5 Aircross reported zero units for both March 2025 and March 2024.

Mid Size SUV Sales FY 2025

This segment closed FY 2025 with total sales of 3,39,910 units, registering a 5.05% growth over 3,23,562 units sold in FY 2024. While some key players witnessed declines, Mahindra’s strong performance and new EV entries helped push the overall segment into positive territory. Mahindra Scorpio and Scorpio N continued to be the segment leader, posting a robust 1,64,842 units, up 16.53% from FY 2024’s 1,41,462 units. This was followed by Mahindra XUV700, which also registered solid growth with 93,082 units, a 17.23% increase over 79,398 units last fiscal.

In contrast, Tata’s flagship SUVs saw a decline. Tata Safari ended FY 2025 with 20,034 units, down 8.70%, while Harrier dropped significantly by 23.25%, recording 18,958 units against 24,701 units last year. Hyundai Alcazar, another major player, saw its numbers decline by 17.45%, selling 17,132 units in FY 2025, compared to 20,753 units in FY 2024. Meanwhile, MG Hector and Hector Plus faced a steep decline of 43.07%, with sales dropping from 27,435 units to 15,620 units.

A fresh entrant in this space, Mahindra XEV 9e, which started production in January 2025, added 5,422 units to the tally within just a few months, contributing positively to the segment. Premium offerings like the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson also saw a downturn, with the Compass falling 21.38% to 2,604 units and the Tucson declining by 54.25% to 1,319 units. Similarly, Volkswagen Tiguan posted 888 units, a 45.12% drop from FY 2024’s 1,618 units. The Citroen C5 Aircross recorded only 9 units in FY 2025, down from 56 units in FY 2024.

Despite several key models underperforming, the segment’s growth was sustained by Mahindra’s dominance and the entry of its new electric SUV. With evolving preferences and growing interest in electrification, the mid-size SUV space is poised for a more competitive FY 2026.