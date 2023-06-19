Mid size SUV sales May 2023 – Scorpio, XUV700, Harrier, Hector, Compass

Mahindra Scorpio/N and XUV700 commanded a combined market share of 52.48 percent in this segment in May 2023

Following our earlier reports on sub 4-meter SUV sales that included the likes of Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Sonet, XUV300 and compact SUV sales, among which were Creta, G Vitara, Seltos, Kushaq, Taigun in May 2023, we now detail sales in the mid-size SUV/UV segment.

Both the sub 4-meter and compact SUV segments have shown good YoY growth in sales and the same holds true with mid-size SUVs as well. Mid-size SUV segment registered strong sales in May 2023 posting a 45.73 percent YoY growth. There were 27,747 units sold May 2023, up from 19,040 units sold in May 2022 relating to an 8,707 unit volume growth. It was also a 10.18 percent MoM growth as there had been 25,183 units sold in April 2023 with a 2,564 unit volume growth.

Mid size SUV sales May 2023 – Scorpio/N and XUV700 Top Sales Charts

Mahindra Scorpio/N and XUV700 continued to top sales lists in May 2023. Scorpio/N sales improved by 114.31 percent YoY to 9,318 units in the past month, up from 4,348 units sold in May 2022. This was a 4,970 unit volume growth with a 33.58 percent market share. MoM sales dipped by 3.11 percent when compared to 9,617 units sold in April 2023. Unprecedented demand for the Scorpio/N has resulted in 25-50 weeks waiting period depending on trim level out of which the diesel variants have a higher waiting period.

Another popular mid-size SUV from Mahindra stables was the XUV700, sales of which improved by 3.47 percent YoY and 18.89 percent MoM to 5,245 units in May 2023. There were 5,069 units and 4,757 units sold in May 2022 and April 2023 respectively. The XUV700 currently commands an 18.90 percent market share. Waiting period extends from 15 weeks for the base MX trim and from 36-40 weeks for the AX7L.

Toyota Innova Hycross, launched in India in December 2022 entered the segment with 2,990 units sold in May 2023. It currently commands a 10.78 percent market share, up from 8.32 percent held in April 2023 when 2,095 units had been sold relating to a 42.72 percent MoM growth. The new Maruti Invicto, based on the Innova Hycross, is now poised for launch and will be sold via Maruti Nexa .

At No. 4 was MG Hector/Plus with 2,800 units sold during the past month, up 71.46 percent when compared to 1,633 units sold in May 2022. Sales however, fell by 9.76 percent on a MoM basis from 3,103 units sold in April 2023. Hyundai Alcazar also posted strong sales growth in May 2023 with a 25.48 percent YoY and 19.93 percent MoM increase in sales to 2,443 units.

Tata Harrier, Safari Sales Decline

Tata Motors has seen lower sales of both Harrier and Safari. This could be due to the fact that buyers await the Harrier and Safari facelifts, both of which have been spied on test and slated to receive a host of cosmetic, feature and safety updates.

Tata Harrier sales fell by 17.57 percent YoY and 17.25 percent MoM to 2,303 units. There had been 2,794 units and 2,783 units sold in May 2022 and April 2023 respectively. Safari sales on the other hand dipped by 20.79 percent YoY and 12.47 percent MoM to 1,776 units. Correspondingly in May 2022 and April 2023 sales had stood at 2,242 units and 2,029 units.

There were also 379 units of the Hyundai Tucson sold last month, a 37800 percent YoY increase from just 1 unit sold in May 2022 while MoM sales dipped by 31.09 percent from 550 units sold in April 2023. The list also included Jeep Compass (316 units), VW Tiguan (171 units) and C5 Aircross (6 units).