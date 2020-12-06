Mid Size SUV Sales Nov 2020 – Creta, Seltos Dominate With 60% Market Share

Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos noted combined sales of 21,222 units, 60 percent of segment volumes with 35,762 units sold during the month

The Indian auto sector showed its resilience responding positively to disruptions caused due to the coronavirus pandemic. The early months of March to June 2020 might have seen dismal performance but the industry quickly rebounded in the months that followed and sales escalated even further during the festive season.

When taking into account mid-SUV sales for November 2020, it may be seen that there was a 10 percent increase in sales figures from 32,623 units sold in Nov 19 to 35,762 units sold in the past month.

Hyundai Creta leads the segment

Hyundai Creta continued to be a bestseller in the SUV segment with total sales of 12,017 units in November 2020. This was an 80 percent growth as compared to 6,684 units sold in Nov 19. What makes these sales even more noteworthy was the fact that the Creta continued to lead the segment even with a price hike of up to Rs.61,900 in Oct 20.

Kia Seltos was at No.2, managing sales of 9,205 units, de-growth of 34 percent as against 14,005 units sold in Nov 19. Kia has turned its attention to the new Sonet sub-four-meter SUV of which it has received overwhelming response. Sales of the Sonet stood at 11,417 units and the company claims to have received over 50,000 bookings within two months of opening of bookings of the Sonet on 20 August 2020.

In third spot was the Mahindra Scorpio with 3,725 units sold in the past month, down 4 percent as against 3,878 units sold in Nov 19. Sales of the MG Hector improved marginally from 3,239 units sold in Nov 19 to 3,426 units sold in the past month. In fact, the MG Hector allowed the company to post its highest ever monthly sales and the company has also reported new orders to the tune of 4,000 units for the Hector in the past month.

S-Cross and Harrier Sales Increase

Maruti S-Cross and Tata Harrier were lower down the order at Nos.5 and 6 respectively, both of which have noted a substantial increase in YoY sales figures. S-Cross sales increased 100 percent to 2,877 units in the past month, up from 1,439 units sold in Nov 19.

Harrier sales went up 190 percent from 762 units sold in Nov 19 to 2,210 units sold in the past month. This outstanding increase in sale made the Harrier emerge as the highest gainer in its segment where YoY sales were concerned, outperforming both the Mahindra XUV500 and Jeep Compass.

Renault Duster sales dipped 18 percent to 416 units, down from 505 units sold in Nov 19. These falling sales were despite the fact that the company introduced the Duster Turbo variant. The company is currently offering hefty year end discounts on the Duster, Kwid and Triber upto Rs.70,000 so as to clear out stocks.

Nissan Kicks also noted substantial de-growth down 41 percent to 158 units sold in the past month as against 267 units sold in Nov 19. MG ZS EV, VW T-ROC and the Skoda Karoq entered the list of best selling mid sized SUVs while lower down the order, the Hyundai Kona EV accounted for zero sales even as 53 units had been sold in Nov 19.