Mid Size SUV Sales Nov 2021 – XUV700, Harrier, Hector, Safari, Alcazar

In this space, it was the new Mahindra XUV700 that took the top spot – Registering over 3,200 sales in Nov 2021 with a 26.83 percent share

The SUV segment has been garnering more attention in recent months, well over that of sedans and hatchbacks. A look at top 25 car sales in the past month shows that Maruti DZire was the only sedan to command any attention along with the Eeco van.

Mid Size SUV Sales Nov 2021

Taking mid-size SUV sales in this segment, there were a total of 11,953 units sold last month, a MoM de-growth of 11.02 percent over 13,433 units sold in October 2021. XUV700 led the sales charts and sales are expected to increase even more in the months ahead now that Mahindra has commenced deliveries of its diesel version as well.

Mahindra XUV700, launched in India in September 2021, has taken the segment by storm. It has seen sales scale past that of Tata Harrier, Alcazar, Safari, MG Hector and Jeep Compass by a significant margin.

Even as there are no YoY sales to compare, MoM sales of the XUV700 stood at 3,207 units, down 5.87 percent over 3,407 units sold in October 2021. This may be a de-growth, but XUV700 posted a MoM share increase from 25.36 percent held in October 2021 to 26.83 percent last month while sales were way above that of the others.

Next in line was Tata Harrier with 2,607 units sold last month, up 17.96 percent from 2,210 units sold in November 2020. MoM sales dipped 15.82 percent over 3,097 units sold in October 2021. Share in the segment stood at 49.74 percent in November 2021 up from 42.37 percent held in October 2021.

Tata Safari also posted a MoM de-growth to 1,424 units last month, down 17.93 percent from 1,735 units sold in October 2021 while share percentage increased from 23.73 percent in October to 27.17 percent last month.

Taking into account YoY sales of Tata Harrier and Safari in comparison to MG Hector and Hector Plus, the former duo posted a total of 4,031 units in November 2021, over 1,210 units sold by the MG Twins. This was a growth of 82.68 percent in the case of the Tata Harrier and Safari of which 2,210 units were sold in November 2020 while sales dipped 64.68 percent over 3,426 units sold by the MG Twins in the same month.

Hyundai Alcazar and Jeep Compass

Of the Hyundai Alcazar, the company sold 2,453 units last month, a MoM increase of 76.22 percent over 1,392 units sold in October 2021 making it the only SUV in this group to post any sales increase. Jeep Compass was at No.6 with 1,052 units sold last month, down 20.54 percent over 1,324 units sold in October 2021.

Jeep is also currently working on a new 7 seater SUV based on the Compass which has been spied testing in Chakan, Maharashtra as well as on international roads. It is slated for launch next year and will enter the large SUV space to take on Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.