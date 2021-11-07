Mid Size SUV Sales Oct 2021 – XUV700 No 1, Harrier Beats Hector

The highest MoM growth of 15.67 percent in the mid-size SUV category for October 2021 was recorded by Tata Safari

After the compact and subcompact segments of SUVs, the mid-size SUV segment is a hotly contested space. In October 2021, a total of 13,433 mid-size SUVs were dispatched by OEMs across India in comparison to 11,813 units sold in September this year. This translated to an MoM growth of 13.71 percent.

Mid Size SUV Sales Oct 2021 – XUV700 Becomes Segment Leader

The sales chart was topped by the latest entrant in this segment- Mahindra XUV700 which posted a monthly volume of 3,407 units in October as opposed to 1,370 units in September. XUV700 was followed by Tata Harrier with a registered sales volume of 3,097 units last month.

In September 2021, this figure stood at 2,821 units which resulted in an MoM growth of 9,78 units. The third spot was taken by the Hector range of SUVs from MG Motor which comprises the 5-seater Hector and the six- and seven-seater Hector Plus. A total of 2,478 units of Hector were sold in October this year as opposed to 2,722 units sold the previous month. This translated to an MoM decline of 9 percent.

Tata Motors Beats MG in this segment

Tata Motors sold 1,735 units of Safari last month which is 235 units greater than the previous month. An MoM growth of 15.67 percent was recorded. When combined with the sales of Harrier, the Tata siblings have easily outsold the Hector twins. Harrier and Safari together combined a sales volume of 4,832 units for October which was 1,287 units greater than the combined volume of Hector twins.

Tata and MG started competing in the mid-size SUV space in 2019. Harrier was launched in Jan while Hector was launched about 6 months later. Despite that, MG managed to beat Tata in the segment when it comes to yearly sales. MG led the race in 2019 as well as in 2020. But in 2021, it is Tata Motors who is in the lead. Safari launch has helped in adding new sales, but Harrier sales are also at all time high.

Hyundai sold 1,392 units of Alcazar in October which is essentially a three-row version of Creta. In comparison, the Korean carmaker had sold 1,929 units of the SUV in September which translated to an MoM decline of 27.84 percent. Alcazar was closely followed by Jeep Compass which registered a volume of 1,324 units and witnessed a marginal MoM growth of 1 percent.

XUV500 discontinued

Since the launch of XUV700, Mahindra has removed its spiritual predecessor- XUV500 from the company’s lineup. No units of XUV500 were dispatched to dealerships last month. The SUV is likely to make a return after some time in some other form.

With supply of semiconductor chips being restored gradually, we can expect OEMs to increase production of their respective models. This means the automotive market including the SUV segment is likely to witness a bump in sales volume in coming months. There we can expect manufacturers to dispatch a higher volume of SUVs in the near future and clear the existing backlog of orders.