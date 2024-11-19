Mid Size SUV Sales Oct 2024 – Scorpio, XUV700, Alcazar, Safari, Harrier, Hector

Mid-size SUV sales saw the Mahindra Scorpio/N and XUV700 taking top 2 spots and together commanding a 76% market share

In our two earlier reports we listed out sales through October 2024 across the sub-4 meter SUV and compact SUV (4.2m – 4.4m) segments, both of which showed off outstanding YoY and MoM growth. Likewise, some models across the mid-size SUV segment were also in high demand in Oct 2024. However, there were others that also saw a significant dip in demand.

Mid-Size SUV Sales Oct 2024

Total mid-size SUV sales stood at 34,033 units in Oct 2024. This was an 8.54% YoY growth from 31,354 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales also improved by 6.64% over 31,915 units sold in Sep 2024.

Mahindra Scorpio/N led this list with 15,677 unit sales in Oct 2024. This was a 15.46% YoY growth from 13,578 units sold in Oct 2023 to command a 46.06% market share. Sales also saw a MoM improvement by 8.58% from 14,438 units sold in Sep 2024. The Scorpio/N also appeared at No. 8 on the list of top 10 cars and SUVs sold in Oct 2024.

Also from Mahindra stables was XUV700. Its sales were up 12.24% YoY to 10,435 units in Oct 2024 over 9,297 units sold in the same month last year. Currently commanding a 30.66% market share, the XUV700 also posted an 8.18% MoM growth over 9,646 unit sales as of Sep 2024. New Hyundai Alcazar facelift, launched in Sep 2024 has played a major role in improved sales which stood at 2,204 units in Oct 2024. This was a 19.98% YoY growth over 1,837 units sold in Oct 2023. It was however a MoM decline of 18.73% from 2,712 unit sales of Sep 2024.

At No. 4 was the Tata Safari. Its sales stood at 2,086 units in the past month, up 55.67% over 1,340 units sold in Oct 2023. This was a volume growth of 746 units. MoM sales also ended positively with a 26.89% growth from 1,644 units sold in Sep 2024. Tata Harrier followed with 1,947 unit sales last month relating to a 2.69% YoY and 21.69% MoM growth. There had been 1,896 units and 1,600 units sold in Oct 2023 and Sep 2024 respectively. This also took market share up from 5.01% to 5.72% on a MoM basis.

Mid-Size SUV Sales YoY Sales Decline

Thereafter, sales of midsize SUVs suffered a YoY decline in demand. The MG Hector/Plus suffered a 54.72% YoY degrowth to 1,224 units, down from 2,703 units sold in Oct 2023. Its MoM sales also fell by 11.30% over 1,380 unit sales as of Sep 2024.

Jeep Compass sales were down by 40.70% YoY and 23.87% MoM to 236 units. Hyundai Tucson too suffered a 30.20% YoY decline in sales to 141 units over 202 units sold in Oct 2023 while MoM sales saw a marked improvement by 43.88% from 98 units sold in Sep 2024. Sales of the VW Tiguan fell by 19.39% YoY and 8.14% MoM to 79 units while Citroen C5 Aircross also saw a 20% YoY decline to 4 units though sales improved by 300% on a MoM basis over 1 unit sold in Sep 2024.